A touch of style and sophistication WEB

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 26: 72 Emerald Drive, Kelso:
Located in a new development in Kelso and sitting on a generous 1210 square metre block, 72 Emerald Drive is a spacious luxury property that will have you feeling at home from the moment you walk through the door.
Listing agent Brent Osborne said the key to this home was the space, luxury, and views. "This home is in a league of its own," he said. "Walking through the front door your eyes are drawn to the vaulted ceiling void which is accentuated by a fixed glass window to let light into the space, and a beautiful feature pendant light."
Brent said the entrance led you to his favourite part of the home, the open living and dining area. "Stepping down into this room the grandeur of the 10ft ceilings are on show with natural light flowing into the space throughout the day due to its north-east aspect," he said.
"Custom wall paneling adds luxury and the kitchen is well thought out and of the highest quality featuring a walk-in pantry and an informal dining area."
The designer kitchen features stone bench tops, quality appliances and the walk-in pantry with generous storage- perfect for entertaining family and friends.
72 Emerald Drive provides room for everyone with four large bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the stunning main bedroom offers a walk-in robe coupled with a luxurious ensuite featuring a free standing bath, large double shower, twin vanities, and floor to ceiling tiles.
There is also a fantastic theatre room which could alternatively be utilised as a fifth bedroom, along with a kids activities or second living area, and you will be comfortable all year round thanks to the ducted, zoned heating and cooling.
Outside the home, the endless list of features continues. The home offers a large alfresco entertaining area plus an amazing large deck and fire pit area at the rear of the yard. The landscaped gardens have an automatic irrigation system, and there is a double garage with space for further storage,a long with a large Colorbond shed.
Brent said one of the things that sets this property apart from others in the market was the size of the land. "The property sits on a huge 1210 square metre block, a rare find in any new development," he said.
"The current owners have maximised the space with an expansive outdoor entertaining area, a large shed, and a sun drenched cabana offering the best vantage point to take in the rural views back over Bathurst."
