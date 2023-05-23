Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Will Cranston-Lown sinks winning shot for Maitland Mustangs in NBL1 clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BUZZER beater capped off an excellent weekend for Bathurst basketball graduate Will Cranston-Lown and his Maitland Mustangs side in a much-needed NBL1 double header success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.