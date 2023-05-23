A BUZZER beater capped off an excellent weekend for Bathurst basketball graduate Will Cranston-Lown and his Maitland Mustangs side in a much-needed NBL1 double header success.
Cranston-Lown caught the ball off an inbounds play and drained a midrange shot with just two seconds remaining to take Maitland to an 81-79 victory over the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders at Barker College.
It came just a day after he and fellow former Bathurst Goldminers teammate Matt Gray combined for 45 points in the Mustangs' 91-80 win at home over the Albury Wodonga Bandits.
The back-to-back victories take the Mustangs to a 6-6 record, giving them a confidence boost after a tough start to the season.
"It's been tough figuring out chemistry to start the season but it's starting to come along. We've had a slow start but it was great to get those two wins," Cranston-Lown said.
"We've got a pretty good schedule coming up and we've had some of our toughest games over and done with.
"The losses we had we know what we did wrong and where we can improve - it's just about doing it. We're in our own heads sometimes. I think we're such a good team when you look through the roster.
"Basketball is such a momentum game. With these two wins we go into next weekend with a lot of that."
Maitland went into the game against the Hornsby as favourites, with the Spiders looking to end a 12-game losing streak to start their season.
After getting out to an excellent start Maitland watched their lead disappear in the second quarter as they held a narrow 41-39 lead at half-time.
The teams went shot for shot throughout much of the match's remaining time.
Maitland's Luka Vea sunk a pair of clutch free throws to put his side up 79-76 with 18 seconds to go but the Spiders were able to punish the Mustangs for a missed defensive rebound when a Patrick Fraser three pointer levelled the scores.
Mustangs brought the ball forward on their time out, putting them in position to find the winning shot.
Cranston-Lown started on the opposite end of inbounder Vea but managed to lose his defender with a feint towards the top of the key.
A strong screen from teammate James Hunter gave Cranston-Lown the extra space he needed to run across court, receive the ball and hit the winner.
Cranston-Lown top scored for his side with 19 points, along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
"They were fully denying me, and they knew the play because we'd run it before. I just gave one fake that I was going the other way and he's fully gone for it. I've then come off the screen wide open," he said.
"In the time out we weren't 100 per cent certain it was going to work, so we had other options that we were probably going to look at. But I got wide open so I was able to get a great look."
On Saturday Cranston-Lown scored 20 points and Gray led the way with 25 in Maitland's win over Albury Wodonga.
The pair each went three from six from three point range, while Cranston-Lown finished with a team-high six assists and Gray picked up seven boards and a pair of blocks.
Maitland have a chance to get back to a winning record this Saturday when they travel to take on a struggling Manly Warringah side.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
