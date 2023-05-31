PLENTY of people paraded to Peace Park on Saturday, May 20, for the Family Day Out.
The Day Out, which was organised by Bathurst Centacare featured a multitude of fun activities for families - and the best part, everything was free.
There was laser tag, jumping castles, miniature donkeys, magicians, balloon artists, face painting and much more.
There were performances from local theatre groups, and Indigenous dancers from Dirraybang Footprint kicked off the event with a Welcome to Country.
As well as providing families with the opportunity to have a free day out, the family day was also about connecting those in the community with specialised services.
Veritas House, headspace, the Bathurst Family Support Service, and even representatives from Western Sydney University were there on the day providing information regarding their operations.
