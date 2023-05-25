Western Advocate
Sign the petition to save your Active Kids vouchers | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
May 25 2023 - 10:00am
CityFit owner Raewyn Simons and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with swimming students.
THE Active Kids program provides a $100 voucher per school-enrolled child to use towards sport and recreation costs each year.

