Jenson Brown kicks a goal in his men's tier one debut for Bathurst Giants

By Anya Whitelaw
May 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Jenson Brown's fellow Bathurst Giants rush to congratulate him after he kicked his first goal in the men's tier one competition. Picture supplied
JENSON Brown is a player who has kicked a truck load of goals for the Bathurst Giants over the years, but none of them triggered the sort of celebration seen at George Park 1 on Saturday.

