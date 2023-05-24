JENSON Brown is a player who has kicked a truck load of goals for the Bathurst Giants over the years, but none of them triggered the sort of celebration seen at George Park 1 on Saturday.
When Brown kicked what was his 67th goal as a Giant in the final quarter of Saturday's match with the Orange Tigers, his team-mates ran to mob him with hugs, pats on the back and to ruffle his hair.
It's because that goal came in Brown's debut match in the AFL Central West men's tier one competition.
It was a special moment which iced the Giants' 15-15-105 to 6-10-46 win over the Tigers.
"I've never seen him smile more, he had the biggest smile on his face when he kicked his goal," Bathurst Giants vice-captain Luke Macauley said.
"It was a ruck contest and it bounced out the back, he just picked it up and snapped it on an angle. It was a pretty good goal and he was just so happy after it.
"It's the same with a lot of the guys, they put in so much effort, they get to training every week and the proof is in the pudding. You go out there, your first game in ones, and you kick a goal."
Brown's first goals as a Bathurst Giant came in 2015 when he was a member of the under 12s outfit.
In a sign of things to come, he kicked eight majors across his 11 games that season.
Last year Brown amassed 23 goals in 14 games for the premiership winning under 17s outfit he co-captained.
It included a haul of five in the last round against Dubbo and saw him as the highest goal scorer in the league at under 17s level.
This season Brown has stepped up to seniors. He began the campaign with the men's tier two outfit and kicked his first goal for that side in round three against the Bathurst Bushrangers.
His hard work was noted and on Saturday - after playing in tier two - Brown got his chance on the half forward line in tier one.
"He's been training really hard and I think he was really looking forward to it," Macauley said.
"He played ressies that day then backed up and played ones, that was his debut, he's only 17-years-old. When he kicked a goal, that was really special."
Brown is not the only graduate from the Giants' junior ranks who impressed on Saturday against the Tigers.
Cooper Traves, in his second season in seniors, led the way with five majors.
Traves made his men's tier one debut against the Bushrangers on June 25 last year and when getting another shot a month later against the Tigers, kicked two majors.
So far this season, Traves has played in every tier one game.
"Cooper Traves, he kicked five on the weekend. He's a player that's really stood up, this year especially, he's a had a breakthrough season so far," Macauley said.
"We played him in the middle and he played mainly forward [against the Tigers]. Kicking five goals he might find his home down there, he's only 18-years-old."
The Giants' young guns will be looking to fire again this coming Saturday against the Bathurst Bushrangers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.