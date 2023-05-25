A BATHURST resident is selling roses to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis (CF) this 65 Roses Day.
Friday, May 26, marks 65 Roses Day. The national awareness day for cystic fibrosis and annual fundraiser for the CF Community Care organisation.
Around 3500 people in Australia are living with Cystic Fibrosis, and one of those is Izzy Weekes, which is why her mum Sarah is supporting the cause and selling roses to raise vital funds for CF Community Care.
"We don't get any government funding for CF, so the money we raise for Cystic Fibrosis Community Care actually goes back towards families of children with CF and adults with CF," Ms Weekes said.
"That's just so they can get reimbursements for nebulisers or nebuliser parts, which is a treatment that Izzy has to do twice a day."
Cystic Fibrosis is a rare disease that causes an abnormal build-up of thick mucus in the lungs, airways and digestive system, and there is currently no cure.
So not only do the funds raised on 65 Roses Day go towards people and families living with the disease, but it goes towards critical research.
Ms Weekes has a goal of selling 500 roses and encourages anyone interested in supporting the cause to contact her via Facebook or Instagram to arrange their purchase.
CF Community Care is an organisation close to her heart and she is thankful to everyone who shows their support. Not only for Izzy, but in the hope of finding a cure in the future.
"To keep Izzy healthy is a daily task for our whole family," Ms Weekes said.
"So Izzy has to do up to two hours of treatment everyday just so she can be healthy. And the older she gets the more treatments she'll get.
"There is no cure for CF, so the more awareness and funding we can get, it all goes towards research so hopefully one day there will be a cure for cystic fibrosis."
Ms Weekes is taking pre-orders for roses, but suspects she will have around 100 left over to sell on Friday.
She will be down in the car park at the Low Level Bridge selling the roses between 8am and 10am, and then again from 3pm to 5pm - if she hasn't already sold out.
