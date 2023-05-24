TAKING out the tournament and earning All-Australian Team honours in the process? It's fair to say that Jeorge Collins' Pizzey Cup revenge bid was an emphatic success.
Collins and his New South Wales team crushed all before them in the recent nationwide schools tournament at Canberra, finishing the competition in the best way possible by beating the 2022 champions Western Australia in the last round.
The Bathurst High School student was one of just two players from last year's runner-up squad to make a return to the NSW team in 2023 and he was determined to bounce back on the ACT courts.
Collins' dominant performances across his latest campaign saw him named in the All-Australian Team, which was selected following the final round's play.
His efforts come after his recent gold medal success in the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) boys singles tournament.
Collins said it was satisfying to wrap things up with victory over the WA squad.
"It was a first past the post tournament but we just happened to play WA on the last day, which ended up being a final to decide it," he said.
"I thought we had a lot of depth in our team. I knew we had a good shot at winning it. We came second to WA in a tight one last year, but that was in Perth on their home ground. ACT is more like our ground so we felt like we had this.
"I heard that it was possibly the most dominant that NSW has ever been in this tournament."
Collins started in style at the cup with a big 6-1, 6-1 win in his singles game against Tasmania and followed up with an 8-2 win in the doubles.
NSW won the tie with ease, 17-1.
The Bathurst High player was forced to work a little harder in his 6-2, 7-6 singles win against Victoria and scored an 8-4 doubles win to help NSW claim another emphatic 17-1 tie result.
He was a convincing 6-2, 6-0 winner in his singles match against South Australia and picked up an 8-5 win in the doubles against the home side ACT.
Those ties were comfortably won by NSW 17-1 and 16-2 respectively.
The following tie against Queensland was even more emphatic for Collins and his team as they completed an 18-0 sweep.
In that tie he won his singles 6-3, 6-1 and won doubles 8-5.
Collins only hit his first stumbling block in the last tie of the tournament against the defending champs Western Australia, going down 7-5, 6-7, 1-6 in a great match against Jay Fairclough and losing 8-6 in doubles.
However, NSW still pulled through strong as a team to record a decisive 13-5 win and locked up the Pizzey Cup in the process.
"Pizzey Cup is always something that I train hard for and always look forward to on the calendar," Collins said.
"It's something I always want to play as well as I can in. I wanted to make the most of it because this will be my last year doing it."
Collins also took part in the 2023 Australia Cup singles draw alongside his Pizzey Cup commitments.
He entered the tournament as the number eight seed and made his way through to the quarter-finals, where he went down to third seed and NSW teammate Daniel Jankoski 6-4, 6-4.
Jankoski went on to win the event.
"I had the best result against him in that tournament, so it really could have been the final," Collins said.
"It was just luck of the draw. It was good to make the quarters. The opportunities were there and I just couldn't take them. It was a pretty close match."
The next step for the year 12 student will be helping Bathurst High try to secure the Astley Cup in the 100th year of the event.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said it was been a pleasure watching Collins develop his tennis game in his time at the school.
"Jeorge is an exceptionally talented athlete. To make an all-schools Australian team is an exceptional effort, and something that wouldn't happen often at Bathurst High," he said.
"He has the potential to do great things in tennis, and he's dedicated himself to the game for many years.
"What I love about Jeorge is that his heart is with Bathurst High, and what a year to get into a team when we've got 100 years of Astley Cup. He'll be competing against Orange and Dubbo with his teammates to try and pull us through hopefully for a cup win.
"This year we're celebrating many of the past champions like Archie Thompson, Paul Dunn, Peter O'Malley and the great Brian Booth, who just passed away this week. Jeorge is going to be one of those names that we're going to talk about in the future."
Collins is hoping to earn his first ATP point by the year's end to begin his path towards a professional career.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
