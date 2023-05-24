Western Advocate
Jeorge Collins makes All-Australian schools team and leads NSW to Pizzey Cup glory

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Jeorge Collins with his Pizzey Cup gold medal and his All-Australian Team plaque. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Jeorge Collins with his Pizzey Cup gold medal and his All-Australian Team plaque. Picture by Alexander Grant.

TAKING out the tournament and earning All-Australian Team honours in the process? It's fair to say that Jeorge Collins' Pizzey Cup revenge bid was an emphatic success.

