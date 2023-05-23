RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 20-4
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "Normally it's someone like Jeremy Thurston who comes up with a key moment but it was different this time.
"The two front-rowers scored the first two tries and even on the second one I kind of missed it, I thought it was just a hit up by Jaz (Powyer) went through untouched almost like a game of touch footy.
"We wanted to set up the try Tommy Hughes scored before but I don't why we didn't."
Macquarie Raiders
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 20-4
ALEX RONAYNE SAYS: "We played a lot better footy than last week.
"We completed a bit more but a couple of penalties killed us. We will back back next week and just work on us."
Bathurst St Pat's
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 42-12
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "We're still a bit scrappy in our attack. I think defence was a real step in the right direction.
"We leaked too many points at the start of the season, whereas the last two weeks has been a lot better. "
RESULT: Defeated by Bathurst St Pat's 42-12
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: "It comes down to everything. With a lot of fellas playing big minutes in reserve grade due to lack of numbers.
"Them combinations at training, we don't have a full squad at training each week. We haven't had the same squad all year. Those combinations aren't working and then errors creep into the game.
"They're there for the contact and the physicality is high in the early stages of the game, so I am happy about that, but it's just about getting an 80 minute performance."
Bathurst Panthers
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 16-12
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "It was pretty physical and there was a lot of dropped footy. Hawks just reacted to it better and probably won that battle through the middle.
"We probably weren't as dominant as what we have been lately and that showed at the back end of the game.
"When we hold onto the ball we're a good footy side but we keep letting teams off the hook. You do that against a team like Hawks and they're going to make you pay for it. We were definitely in it but we just didn't hold onto the footy enough."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 16-12
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: " The boys hung in there. It might not have been pretty - and a bit hard to watch at times - but we'll take the win.
"They're trying really hard and although they're not clinical in some areas the effort is there. Panthers have had a few good wins and they're not a side that's going to beat themselves. They'll hang around in the game.
"There did seem to be a lot of fatigue out there. [Panthers] played quite well through the middle and Jake [Betts] controls things there well. He's always a threat.
"They might have missed a few opportunities as well but we'll take the win."
RESULT: Defeated by Forbes 30-20
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I thought we went well and it was a good challenge for myself and the boys considering a few guys were away. That gave us time to get a few of the younger boys in and start to get them in the mix and they did a great job on the weekend.
"We know what we need to work on as individuals and as a team and we will just get better and better every week."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 30-20
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "We sorted of needed it, we spoke about getting the two points and how important that was heading into the bye.
"We've got a couple of tough matches coming up against Dubbo CYMS and Parkes, so we are very happy with the two points.
"We can now rest up and get ready for Dubbo CYMS."
Parkes Spacemen
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 26-24
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "Brandon Tago came on after we were down 18-0 and changed the whole game, I thought. His energy and performance was massive for us.
"We started second half a lot better, played our style of footy and it got us back in the lead. Jake Porter had a massive game playing 80 mins in the middle and scored two tries, between him and Tago they were our best.
"We were lucky to get away with the win and we needed it leading into the bye. It's was a massive come-from-behind win for us and I'm very happy with the boys.
"A positive to take out is that for about 60 minutes of the game we kept them from scoring and they only scored one late in the second half outside that first 15 minutes.
"The bye has come at a good time to rest the body."
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 26-24
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "We shot out to an 18-point lead but the massive learning curve for us is game management.
"We haven't put an 80-minute performance together yet this season and that's one thing we're working towards.
"We knew they (Parkes) could score points but it was that 20-minute period after half-time we lost traction and couldn't get our grasp back and get back on track but it comes back to learning.
"We have so many young fellas and a new-look spine but it comes to game management and putting an 80-minute performance together."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 42-10
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 42-10
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: N/A
