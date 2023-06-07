A WOMAN of great substance, ability and talent.
That's what Dorothy Joy Press is being remembered for by family, friends and the wider community.
Ms Press, who died on May 12, was known fondly by her middle name, Joy, which is fitting given that was the emotion she radiated to everyone around her.
A Bathurst born and bred farm girl, Ms Press was heavily involved in the community, and has touched many people along the way.
Born at Bathurst Hospital on July 19, 1950, to parents Jack and Valerie Graham, Ms Press was the eldest to three sisters; Jill, Roslyn and Robyn.
The girls all grew up on the family farm, that has been passed down through generations. Ms Press began her early schooling at Peel, before coming into Bathurst High for her senior education.
One night, at a vibrant community dance, Ms Press met a young man by the name of Doug. And it didn't take long before the pair realised they were soulmates. The couple married the following year - on July 3, 1971 - and went on to have five daughters and a beautiful life together.
Ms Press juggled raising Susan, Janet, Christine, Louise and Elizabeth, supporting Mr Press with his contracted shearing and stock/grain carting, as well as managing farming duties.
In addition to all of her roles at home Ms Press was heavily involved in the community, with the Country Women's Association (CWA) and Holy Trinity Church being the main occupiers of her time.
Ms Press' association with the Holy Trinity Church began when she joined the choir at 18 years of age. And her time with the CWA commenced when she was in her mid-30s, with both organisations being a big part of her life right until the end.
In 2009, Ms Press was named a life member of the CWA - a title she was proud to hold. She received numerous accolades within the local, group and state branches of the CWA, and only missed one state conference in her time with the organisation.
Ms Press' dedication to everything she did was second to none and was acknowledged by everyone in the CWA, including past president and long time friend Audrey Hardman.
"She was such a friendly person, she would do anything for anybody and friendship meant a lot to her," Ms Hardman said.
"She was absolutely devoted to her family, she really loved her daughters and her grandchildren and Doug of course, Doug was the centre of her world."
Ms Press was also involved with numerous other events in and around Bathurst during her life, including catering at the Bathurst Show, Heritage Trades Fair and Driver Reviver. She sat on many committees including the Bathurst Showground Trust Board, and was involved in the community progress associations of Peel and Wattle Flat.
However, despite her contributions Ms Press never sort awards. She was a humble, down to earth, country woman who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. While Ms Press' life came to an end on May 12, 2023, her memory and the impact she had on the community will live on.
