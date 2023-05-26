Western Advocate
Joshua Donald Kevin Curtis convicted in Bathurst Court of having drugs

By Court Reporter
May 26 2023 - 4:00pm
A statue of Lady Justice holding a set of scales. File picture
A man busted with drugs has been convicted, after he pleaded guilty to walking around with 20 bucks worth of "pot" in his pocket.

