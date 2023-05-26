A man busted with drugs has been convicted, after he pleaded guilty to walking around with 20 bucks worth of "pot" in his pocket.
Joshua Donald Kevin Curtis, 35, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of a prohibited drug.
According to court documents, police were patrolling the West Bathurst area about 2.30pm on November 9, 2022 when Curtis and another drove past on Rocket Street.
"Go home you (expletive) pigs," the man with Curtis called out to police.
After they were stopped, Curtis told officers he had just come from church and was on his way home.
Curtis gave police his details before he was asked when the last time was that he smoked cannabis, which he explained was three days ago.
Factoring in Curtis' recent drug use, prior drug convictions and the location of where police stopped him, he was subject to a search.
The court heard police found cannabis wrapped in foil hidden inside one of Curtis' pant legs, which he said he bought for $20 to "smoke".
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed at 1.36 grams.
Magistrate Atkinson noted Curtis had completed the Merit program - which was mentioned by his Legal Aid solicitor Ms Thackray - and that he only had a "tiny" amount of cannabis on him.
"Drugs are never ever going to be the solution. Stay off them," Ms Atkinson said.
There was no further penalty other than a conviction.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.