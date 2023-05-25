Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Apply to become a voice for the next generation | Mayor's Say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
May 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father Peter Shannon, residential manager Angela Stocks, mayor Robert Taylor and Sister Sheila Conliffe at the celebrations for St Catherine's sixth anniversary. Picture supplied
Father Peter Shannon, residential manager Angela Stocks, mayor Robert Taylor and Sister Sheila Conliffe at the celebrations for St Catherine's sixth anniversary. Picture supplied

APPLICATIONS to join the Bathurst Regional Youth Council are now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.