APPLICATIONS to join the Bathurst Regional Youth Council are now open.
The youth council empowers young people to represent the voice of youth in the Bathurst region and to develop skills to build engaged citizens and progressive leadership.
An information session will be held on Monday, May 29 from 4.30pm to 6pm in the council chamber and is an opportunity to learn more about what is involved in being a youth councillor.
To apply or for more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Applications close Monday, June 19 at 4pm.
We recently received a video message from the mayor of Ohkuma, Jun Yoshida, on the city's rebuilding efforts since an earthquake and tsunami devastated the region in 2011.
The video highlights the progress that has been made and reaffirms their commitment to the sister city relationship with Bathurst.
If you are interested in seeing the video, please the council's Facebook page.
The residents and staff at Catholic Healthcare celebrated their sixth birthday at the new site with a lovely morning tea last week.
My mother was a resident at St Catherine's before she passed away a couple of years ago.
I cannot speak highly enough of the staff, as they took such great care of her during her stay.
I would like everyone for inviting me to join in the celebrations.
