A MAGISTRATE has channelled a message to the community through a single mother who got into a fight, saying violence is not the answer.
Mckaylor Dixon, 27, of Keppel Street, Bathurst, was placed on a conditional release order (CRO) for two years after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Dixon went to the victim's house about 9am on March 30, 2023 after she spoke with the woman over text when she was asked if she had a problem, court documents said.
"I rather see you after hours. Anyways, enough with this messaging (expletive) I'll see in person and have my say," Dixon wrote to the victim.
The women approached each other and Dixon grabbed the woman by the hair - after the woman threw the first swing - and used her body weight to push her to the ground.
The court heard the women were separated by witnesses after the pair wrestled on the ground, before they latched onto each other's hair.
Dixon struck the victim again while being pulled away from the woman. She then grabbed the victim by the hair as she screamed "you need to leave my house".
Police went to a Piper Street home about 2.30pm the same day and spoke with Dixon, who was arrested and cautioned in relation to the matter.
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station in the back of a police car, where she admitted to going to the house and assaulting the victim.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed said the incident "should never have happened" but explained there was tension between Dixon - a single mother - and the victim prior to the assault.
"She [Dixon] went about it in the wrong way," Mr Naveed said, who explained Dixon had not ever been before the court.
"She's ashamed of the fact she is here [in court]."
Mr Naveed asked the court to deal with Dixon by way of a CRO without conviction, which was ultimately granted by Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson.
Ms Atkinson questioned what Dixon achieved as a result of the assault before she said that violence was not the answer.
"You never achieve anything by getting into a fight. You can only control your reactions and behaviour," Ms Atkinson said.
"We have too much violence in our community. This is not the answer. Make better choices."
