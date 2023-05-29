FROM the Bathurst Show to Bathurst High, guinea pigs and rabbits are proving the power of pets.
Bathurst High Campus - Denison College, supplied a large amount of rabbits and guinea pigs for the animal nursery at the Royal Bathurst Show, and now, students and families from the school have been provided with the option to adopt the animals.
And families have taken up the offer in spades.
One mother, Louise McNamara-Yip jumped at the opportunity to adopt a guinea pig, with a special purpose in mind.
She adopted the guinea pig to act as an emotional support animal for her son, Nathaniel Cooper, who is a person with autism.
Even though the family have only had the guinea pig - who they have named Sonny - for a short period of time, it seems its presence is already proving the power of pets.
Nathaniel said that there were all sorts of good things about owning a guinea pig, one of those being the way that it helped him through hard times.
"I actually had a headache all day, and I still have it but it definitely cheered me up as soon as Sonny came over here," he said.
But Nathaniel isn't the only member of the family that Sonny is helping to settle.
"We've got a few people in the family who have disabilities, and who are atypical, and we thought that a guinea pig is a nice calming animal to hold, and to help soothe," Ms McNamara-Yip said.
"One of my children is scared of dogs, so we have the dogs and she doesn't like going near them, the guinea pig though, she is enamoured with, and she will actually hold and she will actually cuddle."
Though the majority of the animals have been adopted, there was one rabbit that Ag teacher Keith Macleay chose to keep - a black bunny that has been named Latrell - after the South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback.
This bunny has been afforded a very important job at the school, helping Year 12 students get through their final year of education, and will be kept as a well-being rabbit.
This was because Mr Macleay found the rabbits to be quite the unconventional motivators for students.
"Between when we had the show, and now, I've been bringing the rabbits into the Year 12 studies area, and the Year 12's use that for the lessons where they come and do their assignments," he said.
"Putting a rabbit on their lap, is helping them to do their work."
This is particularly effective, as Year 12 can be a stressful time juggling HSC requirements with other commitments.
"Those kids that are a bit stressed out, or a bit worried about their assignments, it's a bit of a diversionary thing, you put a rabbit on their lap and they get on with their work," Mr Macleay said.
And, according to Year 12 student Sarah Tester, it certainly has the desired effect.
"Because it's calm, it makes me calm," she said.
Sarah and her family have adopted two rabbits, and two guinea pigs, and as well as the animals helping to act as a form of companionship, they are also helping to teach responsibility.
Sarah and her brother are learning all about how to care for a living creature, and have to help out with feeding and watering the animals, assisting with their bedding, and cleaning up after them.
