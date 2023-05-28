SCHOOL drop-off has proved costly for one 36-year-old man, who was caught in the driver's seat without a licence.
Tony Robert Evans of Ryan Lane, Broken Hill was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 for driving with an expired licence.
Evans was behind the wheel of a white Mazda heading west along Keppel Street in Bathurst about 9am on March 23, 2023 when he was stopped by police for mobile testing, court documents said.
Officers asked Evans - who said he was dropping his kids to school - if he had his licence and he replied "I do but that's an old card, I've got a new one coming".
Checks in the RMS system showed Evans was disqualified from driving at Broken Hill Local Court on August 30, 2022 for six months. His licence was then cancelled on March 1, 2023.
"I paid my fines, I went to the RTA last week ... I rung up and did a payment thing," Evans told police.
Magistrate Atkinson read through the police report and found the charge against Evans proven.
"His traffic record is not terribly good. There's a number of charges," Ms Atkinson said.
Evans was fined $600 in addition to the conviction.
