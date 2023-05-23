Western Advocate
Jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes suspended for two months after failing Dubbo breath test

Updated May 23 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 12:30pm
Jake Pracey-Holmes won't be back in the saddle on race day until July 20. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes has been handed a two-month ban from riding after recording a positive blood-alcohol sample at a Dubbo meeting last weekend.

