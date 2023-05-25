Western Advocate
Conference is a chance for Merino breeders to think about the future | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
May 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Some happy ewes with new lambs on a district property.
THE upcoming MerinoLink Conference and a property field day on June 2 and 3 should be a great opportunity for Merino breeders to look at a cross section of progeny that are sired by rams from about 30 registered studs.

