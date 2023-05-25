THE upcoming MerinoLink Conference and a property field day on June 2 and 3 should be a great opportunity for Merino breeders to look at a cross section of progeny that are sired by rams from about 30 registered studs.
In the wake of the serious shortage of shearers, we need to think hard about which direction we need to steer our breeding strategies for the years ahead.
Stories are rife of shearers being concerned about body size and weight of grown sheep, of dense woolled sheep that don't comb well and unmulesed Merinos with a few breech wrinkles.
A viable sized property with good amenities for staff, sheep that are modernly bred with white wool, and owners that don't create problems must be like music to a contractor's ears and to all of his staff.
REPORTS of widespread flooding in New Zealand towns has made news bulletins in Australia on infrequent days.
The loss of 5500 bales of wool (mainly in wool stores) has impacted sale rosters in the medium term and curtailed the shipping plans for both buyers and processors.
The vast majority of the lost bales were crossbred fleece with Romney Marsh breeding and this may have some effect on our country's sale of coarse crossbred fleece wools that have been selling slowly.
MARKET quotes from the recent Deniliquin store sheep sale are of interest to sheep traders:
THE recent passing of Wesley Burge at Trinity Heights marks the end of a long life in agricultural pursuits in the Bathurst area.
Wes and members of his family produced fine wool and quality vegetables on their property above Georges Plains.
He was a highly regarded member of the Bathurst and district community and will be greatly missed by his many friends.
THE decision by the Honda Motor Company to cease manufacturing petrol-powered lawnmowers and garden gear is a heads-up for all of us.
This change follows the runaway sales success of 18-volt lawn and garden products and farmers know the value of every 18 or 36-volt power tool as it saves the need to take a generator to the worksite.
A few of these wonder tools at tax time would be of great value to any farmer or contractor.
WHEN US President Joe Biden cancelled his scheduled visit to our country at the last minute, we know that his decision had to be serious.
The country's debt ceiling incurred by the Democrat government is currently limited to $31.4 trillion US dollars and must be raised by June 1 or the country will default on its debts.
If default were to occur the US could fall into a deep recession, with a possible jobless rate of 8 per cent.
Of course, this would affect worldwide economics as much international trade is carried out in US dollars.
I hope that a rational agreement on the debt ceiling is reached this week as economics around the world are finely balanced and agricultural exports always bear the brunt of problems.
THERE was a national offering of 42,489 bales in week 46 of Australian wool sales.
At the end of the week the market was 1.64 per cent easier to a new EMI level of 1263ac/kg.
There was a national passed-in rate of over 15 per cent.
Lower VM, better measured fleece types continue to be most sought after, as mills chase these as they are seen to be a "safe haven" in times of caution, while the lower VM skirting types are in demand.
The higher VM, tender and coloured types are extremely irregular and at times beauty is in the eye of the beholder, with large variances in price existing here.
Shorter carding types are certainly not the flavour of the month and these too are highly irregular.
Last week saw the IWTO conference in Kyoto, Japan and whilst there was some positive discussion in relation to Chinese consumer demand improving post-COVID, timing is of the essence, and most are saying that this will not improve until the third quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2024.
Week 47 has an estimated offering of approximately 42,000 bales.
HE said, "Don't worry how much chocolate you eat love, your earrings will still fit."
***
NEVER, ever tell secrets in the vegie garden: the potatoes have eyes, the corn has ears, and the beanstalk.
***
BROTHER Leo told me not to worry about spelling because in the future there will be spell check and for that I am eternally grapefruit.
SONG for the week: Grandma whistled by Tom T Hall.
