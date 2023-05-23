Callan Naden couldn't have asked for a better start to his first grade career.
The Bloomfield junior decided to link up with Bathurst St Pat's for the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season, having seen how well his twin sister, Erin Naden, had been treated.
"I love this club," he said.
"They've always been so good to my sister so I thought I'd have a crack this year."
After lining up for reserve grade in three of the first four games to start the year, Naden got the call that he'd be starting on the wing for first grade during their clash with Orange CYMS on May 20.
"I was pretty nervous aye," he said.
"I've been working pretty hard the last couple of years getting my mental state right and the body fit, but I'm feeling pretty confident this year."
He noted the work he'd put in to hold his spot in reserve grade meant he was well-placed to make that first grade debut.
Naden not only held his only, but he shined during the 42-12 victory.
The winger bagged a double, including a 70-metre pick-up-and-run just minutes after he nearly left the field with cramp.
"I knew there were boys chasing me, so I just had to give it everything," he said of his second try late in the game.
With the match well in hand, Naden eventually made his way to the bench with five minutes left on the clock. It was there that he revealed his side has big aspirations for the rest of the season.
"We're building something around here. We're trying to find the right combinations and we want a premiership," he said.
"I love being around these boys and to debut against an Orange team where I'm from is great. I'm going to keep putting in the hard yards, so see how we go."
It seems his performance impressed Saints captain Zach Merritt, who sung Naden's praises after the game.
"I was very impressed with Call," he said.
"He came in and worked for us which is what we want our back three to do. He scored a couple of tries there, so a real quality debut.
"He did everything I asked of him and more, so he'll hold his spot there."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
