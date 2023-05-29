THE OPENING of three fast food outlets and a service station on the outskirts of Bathurst is drawing closer.
A third McDonald's site on the Mitchell Highway at Robin Hill, which will sit alongside a new Red Rooster, Subway and a 7-Eleven service station, is expected to open in a couple of months time.
While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, it's likely the remaining fast food outlets and the service station will open following McDonald's.
Spectrum Retail Group, which has been given the task of transforming the old multi-brand car dealership into the new food outlets and service station, said the opening for some fast-food outlets are dependent on the roadworks on the Mitchell Highway.
"We're trying to get McDonald's opened," development director Youil Adam said.
"We might look at opening up several others like Red Rooster in the same way, in a month or two, but that's dependent on the extent of the road works and how long the road works on the highway take.
"McDonald's can actually have access from the rear and they've obviously got about 120-150 staff that they've employed, so we're working really hard to get the power switched on."
Mr Adam said works are "humming along".
"We've programmed to have most stuff finished by the end of July.
"But we've got to manage the external works, which will hopefully be done around that time, give or take a couple of weeks here and there.
"But we're about to hopefully engage the contractor to start work on external works in the next week."
Mr Adam said he's pleased with how the project is progressing, in terms of time.
"Mainbrace has been an exceptional partner for us in the project and they subcontract to local trades as well," he said.
"So we've been pretty happy with the procurement process throughout, especially how the local contractors have gotten behind us as well.
"On the project, you hear a lot of doom and gloom relating to the cost of construction and stuff like that and you know, we've had some slight delays here and there and some price escalations, but on the whole, it hasn't been too bad.
"We're on track with our program timeline, at this stage. We're heading to the end of July, early August for everything to be open."
With so many new jobs on offer to Bathurst locals, Mr Adam believes the new project will be a "huge boost" for that particular section of the city.
"From a convenience perspective and from a job's perspective, it's huge," he said.
"I believe on the other side of the area there's an IGA there, but McDonald's will employ between 120-150 people.
"And then the rest of the developments, who will probably employ another 100 or so staff, just between 7-11, Red Rooster and Subway.
"So you think those numbers really are 250-ish people, give or take in varying positions across the development. That's a lot of jobs. It's a lot of income into the local community.
"It helps give a lot of people, particularly younger sort of kids, their start in life."
Todd Bryant, licensee for McDonald's West Bathurst, said the new restaurant will play an active role in the local community.
"Every McDonald's restaurant is committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs and training opportunities, as well as supporting local charities and sporting clubs that make a positive difference to the community," he said.
"We look forward to serving up our great tasting, great quality menu once the restaurant opens later this year."
The new McDonald's restaurant in West Bathurst will be fitted with modern décor and feature a McCafé, dual lane drive thru and a PlayPlace for families to enjoy.
