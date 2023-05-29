Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Third McDonald's site expected to open in the next couple of months

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction on a new fast food hub and service station remains ongoing, but is likely to be completed in the coming months. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Construction on a new fast food hub and service station remains ongoing, but is likely to be completed in the coming months. Picture by Bradley Jurd

THE OPENING of three fast food outlets and a service station on the outskirts of Bathurst is drawing closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.