Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Councillor Marg Hogan will continue to pursue funds for groundwater exploration

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Marg Hogan with drawings of the historic groundwater tunnel. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Councillor Marg Hogan with drawings of the historic groundwater tunnel. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

HER notice of motion may have been voted down, but that doesn't mean councillor Marg Hogan's attempts to get groundwater exploration under way in Bathurst are over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.