HER notice of motion may have been voted down, but that doesn't mean councillor Marg Hogan's attempts to get groundwater exploration under way in Bathurst are over.
At the May 17 ordinary meeting of Bathurst Regional Council, Cr Hogan failed to get $165,000 allocated to the Western Sydney Wanderers relationship diverted to groundwater exploration.
While the majority of the councillors were unwilling to support her motion, there was clear enthusiasm to explore groundwater as a potential water security option for the city.
Those who objected to her motion were primarily concerned about where the money was coming from, and felt there wasn't enough information available to them about groundwater at the time they were being asked to make a decision.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Cr Hogan said she appreciated the "robust" discussion in the chamber, even if the vote was not the outcome she wanted.
"My take is that all of the others are keen to see this progress," she said.
"They absolutely believe that water security is a priority, but they were uncomfortable with pulling the funding from that source, so I'm confident that we'll get there, it'll just be a different route."
And that is part of why she's not giving up.
Cr Hogan has had further discussions with her colleagues and is considering her other options to have council under take groundwater exploration.
One of the options was looking at was making a submission on the draft budget to include an allocation for groundwater exploration for the 2023-24 financial year.
Submissions on the draft budget would be considered individually prior to the financial plan being adopted at the next council meeting.
"I'm hoping it would get unanimous support from the chamber," Cr Hogan said of a potential submission from herself.
She said she thinks her fellow councillors respect the work Norman Wise has put into his research, which was what sparked her notice of motion, and that they can see the benefits of groundwater to Bathurst's water security.
Those benefits were outlined during the May 17 meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.