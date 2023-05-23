Championship action takes place at Bathurst clubs

By the Bowling Shark
The Club Championships are now starting to get to the pointy end of play with teams now going through to the semi finals in the next rounds of play. The weather on the weekend didn't assist many with the cold conditions setting in. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 16 May 2023
Rink two: Terry Clark, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney stormed out of the gates against Jason Drew, Peter Drew and Paul Galvin with a 7 point lead by the 3rd (7-0). Team Witney grew their lead to 23-9 by the 12th and looked set for a massive victory, they got home in the end winning 26-18.
Rink three: Peter Mathis, Tim Pickstone and Darryl Schurmer were behind after three ends of play against Robert Raithby, Ian Schofield and Kevin Miller. Team Shurmer took the lead from the 14th (14-13) and won 6 of the last 8 ends to win 23-17.
Rink four: John Mackie, Peter Phegan and Josh Roberson were level on the 8th (7 all) against Jake Shurmer, Ron Hogan and Greg Hallett. From there though Team Hallett struggled for points, only managing 2 more points for the rest of the match. Team Josh won 31-9.
Rink five: Ted Parker and Ron McGarry were on the winning streak from the 5th end against Keith Pender and Max Elms. Team McGarry opened their lead on the 11th (15-5) and continued to lead to the end winning 26-19.
Rink six: Mick Burke (swing bowler), Bill Mackey and Peter Hope were ten points in front by the 13th (16-6) against Mick Burke, John Toole and Russ McPherson. The scoring machine of Team Hope was not finished there and went on to win 32-8.
Rink seven: Bob Charlton, John Bosson and Jim Clark were trailing the opposition of Tony Smith, Kevin Dwyer and Allan Clark 9-12 by the 9th. Team J. Clark fought back to take the lead on the 11th (14-12) and led the rest of the way to win 31-20.
Saturday 20 May 2023 - Major/Minor Championship (unless otherwise stated)
Rink two - Social: Peter Mathis, Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone opened the scoring of their match against Terry Clark, John Toole Jnr and John Hobson. The experience counted throughout the match for Team Pickstone to pick up an easy win 24-16.
Rink three: Garry Café and Mick Sewell went into their match confident after a big win in the first round. This week they took on Peter Phegan and Dave Josh, however, it didn't turn out the way Team Sewell would have liked and they went down in a big way, 27-5.
Rink four: Greg Quartly-Scott and Mick Nobes trailed most of the match against Peter Hope and Tony Urza. Team Nobes came close to the lead on the 11th only being two behind (12-10), but then levelled the score on the 18th (19 all). Team Urza put on 9 more to win the match 28-19.
Rink five: Ron McGarry and Glen Urza were up 12-0 by the 6th against Ron Hollebone and Craig Bush. Team Bush trailed for the entire match, but were unlucky not to get the rewards on the last three ends. Team Urza had done enough to win 22-19.
Rink six: John Bosson and Lacie Koszta were down 10-3 by the 6th against Kevin Dwyer and Mick McDonald. Team Koszta came within one on the 11th (11-10), but Team McDonald carried the weight of the lead to the end winning 24-17.
Rink seven: John Toole Snr (swing bowler), Andrew Moffatt and Max Elms took it to the opposition of John Toole Snr, Jeff Adams and Dave Rochfort. Team Rochfort tried everything to keep up with Team Elms, who had the upper hand for most of the match, winning 25-14.
Sunday 21 May 2023 - Mixed Pairs
Rink two: Jeff Adams and Robyn Adams were out to a 6-0 lead by the 4th against Sue Murray and Hugh Brennan. The Adams Family pulled out all the stops to gain the advantage throughout the match blocking Team Brennan at every end, making for a tough match for both sides. Team Adams went on to the next round, winning 23-19.
Rink three: Dawn Howarth and Graham Scott had everything against them, playing against Mel Parker and Craig Bush. Team Bush were out to a 22-5 lead by the 13th and were never threatened by the opposition to win the match 29-10.
Rink four: Betsy Thornberry and Terry James had a tight match against Merle Stephens and Noel Witney. With the match tied on the 5th (4 all), 16th (12 all) and again on the 21st (16 all) after the umpire was called. The extra end was also very tight with the umpire declaring the winner, Team Witney winning by one point 17-16.
What a week it has been at the Majellan, all going well the fine weather might come back soon. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Club Championships
A Pairs Final
Husband and wife team Mick and Louise Hall were victorious over the team of Alex Birkens and Bob Lindsay, with the score of 23-18.
Alex and Bob were first away but Mick and Louise had passed them, 7-4 by the sixth end. It was all-square one end later, then Mick and Louise were into the lead again to lead 16-9 after twelve ends.
Alex and Bob had a strong run to take the lead on 18-16 after the seventeenth end. There they faltered as the Halls closed out the game by taking the last four ends.
Congratulations Mick and Louise!
Social Games
Wednesday 17th May was a cloudy, chilly day.
Game one, rink one: Paul Rodenhuis, Bob Foster and Scott Bennett defeated Ian Shaw, David Beale and Bruce Rich 21-14. Ian's team were leading until the sixth end when Paul's side caught then passed them, leading 16-7 after thirteen ends. Ian's side won most of the ends from there, but a four for Paul's side kept them in front.
Game two, rink two: Norm Hayes and Barry McPherson beat Alby Homer and Marg Miller with the score of 19-15 after eighteen ends. Norm and Barry had a commanding lead of 10-1 after seven ends and while Alby and Marg did well in the last three ends, it wasn't enough.
Game three, rink three: John Archer and Phill Murray won their game against Bob Bourke and Daniel Prasad, 22-15 after eighteen ends. John and Phill scored a six in the third end to have them leading 12-3 after seven ends. Bobby and Daniel closed the gap with the score on 15-11 but John and Phill held their lead.
Game four, rink four: Garry Hotham and Ken Fulton defeated Bob Lindsay and Joe Young 24-15. Only one shot separated them after six ends with the score 5-4 to Garry and Ken. A strong run, including a six had them further in front on 19-7 after thirteen ends, and remain unchallenged to the end.
Game five, rink five: Alan Clark and Annette McPherson came out winners over Ray Noonan and Trevor Kellock, with the score of 19-11. Alan and Annette paired well to be leading 14-4 after twelve ends and continued to stay in front for victory.
Game six, rink six: A closer finish in this game between Kevin Miller and Sue Murray, playing against Peter Drew and Cathy Evans. Kevin and Sue were well in control for the first twelve ends, when they led 15-7. The second half of the game saw Peter and Cathy draw level on 16-all in the fifteenth, then take the lead 18-16 in the seventeenth end. A three for Kevin and Sue had them briefly ahead, but Pater and Cathy reclaimed the lead next end. A four for Kevin and Sue gave them the win.
Saturday 20th May 2023 was also cold, with only 20 members turning out.
Game one, rink three: Anthony Morrissey and Phill Murray beat Denis Oxley and John McDonagh 27-20. Anthony and Phill were stronger in the first half, leading 14-9 after ten ends. Denis and John came good, winning five ends nd ten shots to bring the score up to 19-14. Anthony and Phill re-grouped to take control and win all but one end to take the win.
Game two, rink four: Kevin Miller and Jack Smith handed out a beating to Ray Noonan and Marg Miller! When the dust settled, the scoreboard read 34-7. Suffice to say, Kevin and Jack won fifteen ends to six on their way to victory.
Game three, rink five: Another big margin, fifteen, when Norm Hayes and Chris Stafford beat Garry Hotham and Barry McPherson with a score of 23-8. Again, the winners won fifteen ends to six.
Game four, rink six: Ron Cambey and Annette McPherson defeated Ian Schofield and Bob Foster, 21-13. Ronnie and Annette were in front until Scoey and Bob caught up with the score 11-all after twelve ends. A four for Ron and Annette put them into the lead which they held to the end.
