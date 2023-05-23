Championship action takes place at Bathurst clubs

Game six, rink six: A closer finish in this game between Kevin Miller and Sue Murray, playing against Peter Drew and Cathy Evans. Kevin and Sue were well in control for the first twelve ends, when they led 15-7. The second half of the game saw Peter and Cathy draw level on 16-all in the fifteenth, then take the lead 18-16 in the seventeenth end. A three for Kevin and Sue had them briefly ahead, but Pater and Cathy reclaimed the lead next end. A four for Kevin and Sue gave them the win.