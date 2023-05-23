Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Variety Bash kicks off its 31st bush adventure in Dubbo for the first time ever

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chantelle Ford and Beverley Ford with their unicorn themed car at the starting line for the Variety bash in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
Chantelle Ford and Beverley Ford with their unicorn themed car at the starting line for the Variety bash in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

If you're driving along some of our region's back roads this weekend you might spot something strange - the Hogwarts Express, a toy Tonka truck or even Smurfette behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.