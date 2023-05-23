Stout side Pales in comparison to their rivals at Eglinton

Team Indian Pale Ale's number one player, 'Slugger' John Bullock, who has been in a form slump this year's autumn competition, vowed to his captain Leo Meares that his trump card would do the trick in last Saturday's clash against team Imperial Stout.
That it did, as they stormed home to a memorable victory, seven sets to five, 65 games to 45.
Captain Meares had a smile on his face as wide as the Grand Canyon and praised his side for a gutsy performance.
"We just dug deep and played as a team not as individuals. I don't know how he does it but Slugger's trump card did the job to a T," Meares said.
Eglinton's most improved player Jacob White again proved that he is no slouch in this competition, winning all of his four sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-0, 6-1.
The second match saw Team Pilsener defeat Team Lager in a thriller, six sets all and 55 games to 49.
The star player in this match was no doubt Jason Molkentin who won all if his four sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 for the winning side.
Molkentin is the in form player in this competition having won 12 sets in a row.
Curtis James Booth showed brilliant speed around the court to bamboozle his opponents in his 6-1, 6-0 sets wins.
Paul Toole, having been off the scene for a short term, showed glimpses of brilliance on his return to the court in his four sets.
Frank Buckley, Graeme Stapleton and Stacey Markwick also dug deep, playing some crafty tennis, and showed that they are a real force in this competition.
Captain of Team Pilsener, Booth, was thrilled at his teams win.
"We played really smart tennis. Our opponents just had too many unforced errors compared to ours and that was the key to our win," he said.
Well folks the tennis just seems to get better and better at the biggest little club in the west, so until next week it's Slugger signing off.
Good Hitting.
