Understrength Bathurst side still comes away with a round one win

A BATHURST team down heavily on firepower still managed to win their tie against Dubbo during Sunday's opening round of the Central West Cup at their home court.
Bathurst were missing the majority of their first-choice side on the day but they pulled out all the stops to narrowly edge out the Dubbo squad.
Orange won the round overall, with victories over both Bathurst and Dubbo.
It could have easily been a different outcome for the Bathurst team against the round's top team.
The hosts nearly flipped the 3-1 result in their favour but two narrow super tiebreak defeats would prove the difference.
Top Bathurst pairing Alex Mitton and Matt Gibson went the distance in their match before going down 14-12 in one of the best matches of the weekend.
Bathurst Tennis Centre director Andrew Mitton said the home side did well to produce such a competitive performance.
"It was a very cold day but all three towns had reasonable teams entered, though we were probably the most depleted of all the teams," he said.
"We had five of our top seven out. While it wasn't great conditions we managed to get through it all and everything went really well."
Orange proved the be the masters when it came to keeping cool under pressure.
They ended up also being pushed all the way against Dubbo but once again prevailed.
"Dubbo fielded one of their better teams. They ended up having three super tiebreaks but lost all of those, so Orange certainly knew how to play a super tiebreak," Mitton said.
"We ended up beating Dubbo on a countback after that finished two sets all."
The next round of the competition will take place in the last weekend of June at Orange.
Six rounds are planned for this year's cup, with two rounds planned for each city's courts.
Mitton said it would be great to see more clubs joining in on the action in the future.
"We're looking at expanding it in the future but we'd like it to be sustainable," he said.
"I know that Mudgee has looked into it ... and Springwood have been very keen on the idea."
