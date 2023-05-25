Western Advocate
Bathurst in need of a hostel as homelessness crisis grows

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 26 2023 - 4:30am
Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) management committee secretary Judy Tyson outside the Bathurst Uniting Church. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) management committee secretary Judy Tyson outside the Bathurst Uniting Church. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

A VOLUNTEER-run organisation that helps those facing disadvantage and homelessness says Bathurst needs a hostel to accommodate the growing number of people who are seeking assistance.

