Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Patrick James Hill in Bathurst Court for assaulting woman

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
May 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A blind-folded statue of Lady Justice holding a set of scales under a light. File picture
A blind-folded statue of Lady Justice holding a set of scales under a light. File picture

A PUSH, a brawl and an afternoon loaded with alcohol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.