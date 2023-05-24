AS the St Pat's Peter McDonald Premiership side look to keep pace with the top of their ladder it's a similar story for their reserve grade squad, who have the chance to stay at the peak of their competition this Sunday.
On the back of a 40-10 trouncing of a struggling Orange CYMS squad the Saints are expecting a sterner test this weekend as they look to remain towards the top of the standings.
This Sunday they have to face a Cowra Magpies team who gave no quarter against the Orange Hawks in a 42-6 thrashing.
The nine try blitz from the Magpies will have the Saints on notice, especially when they have to face the team on Cowra turf.
It's another massive contest in what's proving to be a closely fought Western Reserve Grade Premiership.
No team has proven completely invincible this reserve grade season.
With the Blayney Bears beating Bathurst Panthers last round it means that every team - across both the Group 10 and 11 conferences - has lost at least one match.
That result has led to a three-way share of the lead at the top of the Group 10 ladder between the Bears, Panthers and Saints.
Pat's recently picked up a thrilling 23-22 victory over the Bears which Saints' Cooper Neilsen said served as a big confidence booster.
"We're pretty stoked about the way that the season's been going. We had a really solid game against Blayney. We were down at half-time, where we copped a bit of a spray - which helped - and we came back to win by a point," he said.
"A win like that gives the boys a lot of confidence. It makes everyone want to come back and keep playing football."
In the space of just five games the Saints are looking like a much improved side from the one that limped its way through the 2022 Group 10 campaign.
They've already managed to score more wins this year than they did in that entire season.
"There's a bit of a different vibe around the club at the moment," Neilsen said.
"Everyone's sticking together. Last year was a bit of a tough one ... but having that second year back after COVID, and with Rob [Toubia] coaching, everyone's really buying into it."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
