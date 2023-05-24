Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's and Cowra Magpies come together for big reserve grade contest

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS the St Pat's Peter McDonald Premiership side look to keep pace with the top of their ladder it's a similar story for their reserve grade squad, who have the chance to stay at the peak of their competition this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.