THE 2023 Blowes Cup season might be over on the field for Isaac Hogan but the Bathurst Bulldogs player is keen to stay involved with the team as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the year.
Hogan tore his ACL during last round's 34-10 win at home over the Orange Emus and is now facing a year on the sideline.
It ends a promising return to the first grade squad for Hogan, who had scored three tries over the course of the early season.
With around 15 minutes to go in last week's win Hogan picked up the injury just as the Bulldogs threatened to continue a counter attack for his side.
It's an especially rough moment for the winger having made his return to the team this season after a recovery from a left shoulder injury.
"It's tough knowing I won't be playing for the rest of the season but it is what it is," Hogan said.
"I made a quick step off the left and it just went - fell straight under me. I felt the knee buckle.
"I'd done my shoulder a couple of seasons ago in a game against Cowra, and that ended my season too.
"I'm used to all the recovery process now so it'll be fine."
The condition of Hogan's shoulder was something on his mind constantly over the opening weeks.
But he didn't let that stop him from being a pivotal piece of the Bulldogs attack.
"Because of my shoulder my confidence was quite low coming into round one. Over the first six games I was getting much more confident in my ability," Hogan said.
"I copped a few stingers on the shoulder but they always strap it nice and tight. I'd stayed away from tackling during the pre-season. I didn't want to risk it, and just wanted to stay in the gym longer, and it's held together nicely."
Hogan's keeping positive in the face of a tough situation.
What has helped him in that regard is the atmosphere he's experienced with the Bulldogs during his return to the club this year.
"It comes down to the little things, even like the extra merch that's come to the club. Everyone's really getting into the culture of the club," he said.
"For the first time we've got fresh reserves as well for first, second and third grade. That's been helping us thrive, which you can see on the scoreboards."
Bulldogs have gone six from six to start their Blowes Cup defence.
They will be favoured to make that seven when they travel to face a struggling Forbes Platypi outfit on Saturday.
Bulldogs made light work of the Platypi in a 61-5 result when they met earlier this season.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.