AN ARGUMENT overheard by a neighbour turned into a criminal conviction for a man, who was busted by police hiding a woman in a bedroom.
William Huxley, 23, of Browning Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Police were called to a home on Havannah Street in Bathurst just before midnight on April 28, 2023 after a person heard a female and a male - Huxley - yelling at each other, court papers said.
When police arrived at the home, they were greeted by Huxley who said he was alone and had been listening to loud music after he was denied entry into a pub for not having identification.
Police then spoke with the witness who made the triple-zero call and they said no one had left the home since the dispute.
The court heard police formed suspicions and went inside the home when they found the victim - who is the person in need of protection in an AVO against Huxley - hiding under a bed.
Huxley was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he declined to be interviewed about the AVO breach.
Legal Aid solicitor Ms Thackray told the court during sentencing her client made no threats of violence to the victim and explained it was because of mutual friends that the situation arose.
Magistrate Atkinson said in response that regardless of why Huxley was at the home, he "shouldn't have taken the risk".
"Think before you do things. You've got to be careful because it will be you who comes back to court [with a contravene AVO offence]," Ms Atkinson said.
Huxley was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
