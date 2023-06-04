Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Bathurst's Amy Cochrone has received a TAFE Excellence Award

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Cochrane received a TAFE Excellence Award. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Amy Cochrane received a TAFE Excellence Award. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IT'S BEEN a rocky road for Amy Cochrane and her education, but after many months of hard work and dedication, it has all paid off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.