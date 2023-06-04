IT'S BEEN a rocky road for Amy Cochrane and her education, but after many months of hard work and dedication, it has all paid off.
Ms Cochrane was recently awarded with a TAFE NSW Excellence Award, being named the Health, Wellbeing and Community Services student of the year.
This was awarded due to Ms Cochrane studying a Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) in Bathurst.
It was her second crack at the certificate, after attempting the course a few years prior, but withdrawing due to academic challenges.
"I've had a lot of struggles with school and TAFE, and trying to learn, and I was diagnosed with dyslexia at the start of last year," she said.
Following her dyslexia diagnosis, Ms Cochrane was then able to go back to TAFE with all the necessary support systems in place.
And second time proved the charm, as she was then nominated by her teacher for the TAFE awards.
This was something that meant a lot to Ms Cochrane, as she received some well-earned recognition for her dedication.
"I was excited, happy that I was recognised," she said.
"It was more the fact of acknowledging that I've actually done something and achieved it."
This acknowledgement has encouraged Ms Cochrane to now consider furthering her studies, and completing an enrolled nursing course.
This is all so that she can help as many people as possible, which is the main reason as to why she went back to TAFE to study a certificate in aged care.
"I love helping people, my family has been in and out of hospital a lot and I just wanted to be able to give back," Ms Cochrane said.
"Especially to the elderly, who can't really look after themselves anymore, you make their day a little bit special."
Ms Cochrane is currently working in the catering industry, completing her studies at TAFE, and working in nursing when she has spare time.
Having the opportunity to work for different industries while also studying, is something that she feels is a great motivator to push her outside of her comfort zone.
Being awarded the TAFE Excellence Award is just one way in which she has been able to step beyond what she believed to be possible.
"I was excited, but nervous as well because it's kind of out of my comfort zone," she said.
"But this year has just been a lot of going out and about and talking to a lot of new people and experiencing a lot of things."
This is something that is providing even more motivation for Ms Cochrane, who said the future is looking brighter by the day.
She has been nominated for another TAFE award, and will be attending this awards ceremony in the coming weeks.
