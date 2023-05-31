THE team at Bell Conveyancing certainly know how to throw a fundraiser.
They hosted Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on Wednesday, May 24, all to raise much needed funds and awareness for the Cancer Council.
There were plenty of delectable dishes available on the day, with everything baked with love by the Bell team.
There were savoury snacks, and sweet treats, and the addition of the Black Crow coffee van, which was providing barista made coffee for attendees.
The morning also saw two representatives from the Cancer Council make a presentation on the importance of fundraisers, where the money goes, and current Australian cancer statistics.
It was the second year in a row that the business has participated in the fundraiser, and they already have plans to keep the tradition alive, and go again next year.
