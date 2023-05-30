A FATEFUL stop by police was to the detriment of one woman, who lost her licence after she was busted behind the wheel with methamphetamine in her system.
Kristy Anne Leonard, 42, of Ellsworth Drive, Tregear, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 of driving with an illicit drug present in her blood.
According to court documents, Leonard was behind the wheel of a gold Holden Commodore heading along Park Street in Millthorpe about 5.20pm on December 16, 2022 when she was seen by police to quickly turn into a driveway.
Police saw Leonard get out of the car, open the boot and look back at police before she returned to the driver's seat.
The court heard Leonard then opened the bonnet of the car and appeared to look at the engine bay before she went and opened the boot again.
Police approached Leonard and asked for her licence when she said "I must have left it in my other handbag".
Checks on the RMS database showed her licence was cancelled from January 12, 2022 for a disqualification charge dealt with in Orange Local Court.
Leonard was then subject to an oral drug fluid test, which returned a positive reading of methamphetamine.
The court was told Leonard was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where she gave a second positive test to the drug, which was later supported by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Atkinson read the police 'facts' to the court and found the charge against Leonard proven.
Ms Atkinson noted Leonard's driving record, which included prior driving matters, before she was fined $1000 and taken off the road for 12 months.
