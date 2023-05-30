Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Kristy Anne Leonard convicted in court of driving in Bathurst with meth in system

By Court Reporter
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An oral drug fluid test used by police to test drivers for illegal substances. File picture
An oral drug fluid test used by police to test drivers for illegal substances. File picture

A FATEFUL stop by police was to the detriment of one woman, who lost her licence after she was busted behind the wheel with methamphetamine in her system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.