PEOPLE were there with bells on, at the Bell Conveyancing Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
The morning tea kicked off at 10am on Wednesday, May 24, and the day and ran until 11:30am.
It was all to raise money and awareness for a good cause - one that is close to the hearts of Bell Conveyancing employees.
"Our office has quite a close connection to the charity, we all know someone who has been impacted by cancer, and we just wanted to do what we can to help those who are impacted," said licensed conveyancer Amy Vickers.
The morning raised much needed funds for the Cancer Council, that will go towards vital cancer research, support services, prevention programs, and advocacy.
Approximately 50 people attended on the day, and $2202 was raised.
It was the second year in a row that the team have participated in the event, but this year, they stepped it up a notch.
This year, more people attended, there was more food at hand, and there was a coffee van present on the day.
The Black Crow Coffee Van was selling barista made coffee, with one dollar from each cup sold being donated to the cause.
The day also included a special presentation by two guest speakers from the Cancer Council.
Bell Conveyancing owner and licensed conveyancer Kristy Bell said the day was a resounding success.
"Everything went perfectly. We had the best turn-out, we were very, very humbled," she said.
"It was nice to be able to contribute in a way that wasn't just financial ... with all the baking, and getting the speakers in.
"Everyone really enjoyed that information, and that was our point of difference from last year."
The information session provided attendees with the knowledge of where the money from donations goes, as well as information regarding funding success rates, and current cancer statistics and trajectories.
The session focused on bowel and cervical cancer, and the future of the instances of these diseases in Australia.
And according to the Cancer Council, there is a chance that by 2035, cervical cancer will have been eliminated as a public health issue.
The representatives at the event also encouraged anybody to contact them regarding any questions or queries.
"It was really quite inspiring."
Another inspiring aspect of the morning tea, was that the team at Bell Conveyancing made sure that none of the food went to waste, and donated any leftovers to a local support service.
"We were giving away plates left right and centre," Ms Bell said.
"Ian, who works for MoneyQuest Bathurst and shares an office with us, is a community member for the Uniting Homeless Centre, so we gave him the food to pass that onto them, so that it didn't get wasted."
Considering the continued success of the event, Ms Bell said it will be something the company will continue to do for years to come.
"We'll be doing it again next year and we'll be going bigger and better," she said.
"We're going to make this a reoccurring event that our team does, so watch that space for next year."
