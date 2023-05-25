AS CSU prepares for their Old Boys Day celebrations this Saturday it's a chance for everyone to look back on the big moments that helped shape the club into its present day form.
One of the most pivotal moments in recent times was the club's move into the newly created New Holland Cup back in 2018, the Central West's second tier competition designed to give smaller clubs an opportunity to thrive.
CSU needed someone to lead to squad into that new arena, and that man was Luke Kelly.
Kelly made his first grade debut with the club back in 2012 at hooker and became a valued member of the club both on and off the field.
After five years of playing for the team he'd come back to put his hand up for the coaching job.
The students had won just three of their 18 matches in the 2017 Blowes Cup season and were hoping to find themselves to be a more competitive force in a tier two competition.
They got what they wanted - coming within a whisker of reaching the grand final.
That 2018 CSU squad was packed with excitement machines, such as Jack Keppel, Regan Hughes and Lochie Robinson, who all had the capability to turn a match on its head.
Kelly still remembers how thrilled the club were to make such a big statement in the inaugural New Holland Cup season.
"We were excited because we were going through a bit of a rebuild that year, but we ended up losing the preliminary final in extra-time," he said.
"It was such a great year, that one. We had some really good players and we loved throwing the footy around.
"We weren't defence orientated, it was just about outscoring everyone," he laughed.
"Myself and all the boys that played loved being around one another and we got along really well both on and off the field.
"That chemistry paid off towards the back end of the year when we achieved some great results. We came home with a wet sail."
Kelly's mentorship helped build a strong foundation for the uni side the following season, where much of the team's core returned for another shot at the title in 2019.
They achieved one of the most stunning results of recent times that season where they beat defending champions Narromine Gorillas in the grand final on their own turf at Cale Oval.
Kelly has spent the last two and a half years based up in Darwin as a teacher.
While that means he's not going to be around for this Saturday's Old Boys Day clash against the Dubbo Rhinos he remembers fondly how great the atmosphere was on the big day.
"Old Boys Day was always something special," he said.
"No matter where you're coming on the ladder you always turn up for that game because you know it's going to be remembered."
However, there's one thing Kelly certainly doesn't miss from his uni days.
"It's much warmer. Sure, it's sometimes a bit hot but I enjoy it more than the cold," he laughed.
"I look back sometimes and wonder how I was able to live in that cold. Going to training at 6pm when it's minus three and sleeting. It was definitely a different environment."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
