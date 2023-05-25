Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Luke Kelly reflects on leading CSU into a new era of rugby union ahead of Old Boys Day

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS CSU prepares for their Old Boys Day celebrations this Saturday it's a chance for everyone to look back on the big moments that helped shape the club into its present day form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.