Sabella Shannon soars from rear of field to claim Bathurst win

THE challenge of the recent Country Championships series proved just a little too tough for Sabella Shannon to overcome, but that race experience helped the mare achieve a strong win at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night.
The Peter Bullock-trained Sabella Shannon ($5, Travis Shannon) ran around almost the entire field inside the last 600m of the Download The TAB App Pace (2,260 metres) to pick up her third career win.
It's not the ideal racing pattern for the five-year-old Pet Rock mare, who prefers to plug along towards the front of a field, but Sabella Shannon showed that she can still show some kick when she's called upon.
She found enough energy to narrowly out-sprint Rainbow Titan ($12, Jake Davis) and Alwaysbmypony ($2.50 favourite, Mitch Turnbull) in a three-horse sprint to the line.
In her previous run Sabella Shannon had finished last in the Country Championships Consolation - but even reaching that race was seen as a victory from the perspective of the Bullock stable.
So when the mare found herself around much easier company on Wednesday night Travis Bullock had a hunch that his runner would be in the mix if she could find some luck in the run.
"We weren't happy with the draw when it first came out but it actually turned out to be in her favour," he said.
"We like to go forward with her to get into a forward position but there was no chance of that tonight. She likes the 2,260, as we've seen in her last couple of runs.
"The fields have just been a little too competitive over her last couple of times around. She's improving but is still racing quite green, to be honest. She's still looking around a lot and taking it all in but she's turning into a nice race mare.
"Hopefully we can pick up a few wins with her but she'll find herself up against a few of the harder ones again now."
Bullock said he wasn't bothered by the mare's struggle to be competitive in her previous run.
"She didn't make the final of that series, only the consolation, but even then we weren't expecting it. We just put her around in the heats to see how she'd go," he said.
"We knew she could run a race but we never expected her to reach that final. She continues to do everything that we ask of her though. She always plugs away and does what she has to do."
There was a brief scare prior to the race when Michael Wood's Nikalong Mint threw itself to the ground and took some time to get itself upright.
The runner was unharmed but was a late scratching on vet's advice.
Joe By The Seaside took up the running at the race start with Happy Reg leading the outside line.
However, the leading duo couldn't go on with the job as they were both swallowed up by a surging Rainbow Titan on the home straight.
Sabella Shannon had gained a perfect trail into the race behind Rainbow Titan and hit the line well to win in a 2:00.4 mile rate.
It was a sickening watch for those who backed the favourite Alwaysbmypony.
Alwaysbmypony was stuck behind Rainbow Titan with nowhere to go, and only inside the last few strides found space on the inside to make a late lunge.
Wood would have something to smile about later in the meeting when his three-year-old colt Fake Mint won the Bourkes Horse Rugs Pace (1,730m) at odds of $151.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
