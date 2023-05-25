Western Advocate
Sabella Shannon soars from rear of field to claim Bathurst win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 10:00am
THE challenge of the recent Country Championships series proved just a little too tough for Sabella Shannon to overcome, but that race experience helped the mare achieve a strong win at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night.

