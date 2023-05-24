FROM sweating it out in a garage before the sun came up to Oceania's premier CrossFit event the Torian Pro - Lyndall Ellis' journey has been one of hard work and dedication.
Ellis forms part of the strong contingent from Bathurst's CrossFit 2795 gym that will be pushing their limits at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the annual Torian Pro.
She'll compete in the 45-49 years female category and face two workouts each day. There will be weightlifting, burpees, rowing, sandbag carries, rope climbs, slalom handstands and more.
But the determination that has carried Ellis to this point is sure to serve her well as she tests her speed, power, flexibility, strength and endurance.
"Lyndall has been with me since day one, she used to train in the garage with me, do PTs before we were established with am actual headquarters basically," CrossFit 2795 trainer Dan George said.
"She really brings enjoyment to it, she's here at 5.45am every morning. She's a little quiet achiever, there's not much she can't do skill-wise.
"She's strong, she's little, but she's fairly fit. She's a pocket dynamo, that's for sure."
Ellis is one of four CrossFit 2795 members who qualified for individual events at the Torian Pro.
Tyson Lee (14-15 years), Roxy George (16-17 years) and Dave Browning (50-54 years) also qualified via their strong showing at the CrossFit Open in February.
Roxy George has previously competed at the Torian Pro, placing fourth in her age group in 2021 and last year ranking third overall in her 16-17 years division.
She's a strong contender for another podium this year given she ranked 12th worldwide in her age group in the recent CrossFit Games semi-finals.
Browning competed in the masters teams event last year, but has now earned a crack as an individual, while it will be Lee's Torian Pro debut.
"Browny has been with me for probably seven years now. It's a good reward for his hard work, getting on the big stage," Dan George said.
"Tyson he started mid-2020 and he's here every morning, so the commitment he shows is not hit and miss.
"He puts everything in that he can, so it's been good to see him up-skill and get through. It's definitely not easy because he has to fight the alarm every day, but he's winning.
"It's good to see, the nerves have started to kick in a little bit this week with the reality of their achievements."
On top of that the Bathurst gym has four teams - consisting of two males and two females - heading to Brisbane as well. There will be two competing in the pro-am division and two in the rookie division.
It's a presence that makes George proud.
"It's basically the Oceania final for the individuals, it's the top 10 athletes in each age group," he said.
"To have 20 athletes from the one gym going, that's pretty special, that's pretty cool to see.
"The work is done, now it's time to basically celebrate it and have fun with it. We've got a good support crew heading over too, so we'll be loud and we'll be proud."
The work to get ready for the epic three-day event, has been an ongoing process.
It began even before the qualifiers in February-March.
"It's probably nearly a good 12-month preparation of their training, it's going through different strength cycles with the intensity changing in different training blocks to have them prepared for this," George said.
"We've thrown in a few little skill pieces regularly too to get them up and ready for this weekend."
It all begins Friday morning, with the first workout of the teams events opening proceedings.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.