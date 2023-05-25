CUSHLA Rue has spent countless hours working on her football skills this year, but she might have to set some time aside to work on perfecting her signature when asked for autographs too.
It's because Rue is a member of the Western Sydney Wanderers A-League Women's side which will be play a match in Bathurst next season.
Though a date and an opponent for that match is yet to be confirmed - it's anticipated it be late October-early November - given Rue is a Bathurst product she's sure to be a draw card.
The teenager played her junior soccer in Bathurst and represented Western NSW.
She's since gone to to play in the A-League for firstly Wellington Phoenix and now Western Sydney Wanderers, while Rue has also lined up for the Young Matildas.
The prospect of once again playing in Bathurst and showcasing the top level of domestic women's football in Australia is something which Rue's eagerly anticipating.
"It's very exciting. I'd be excited to come and play a game, I haven't played at home since I was 14 with Western Mariners, so that's six years now," she said.
"It's pretty exciting to think about having so many friends come and watch.
"We were meant to do a friendly against Canberra in Bathurst the start of last season, but it didn't happen because of the flooding.
"But now they are going to play competition games here, which would be pretty cool.
"As a young girl I would've appreciated the opportunity to watch the national league in my own home town, so it's an exciting opportunity for junior footballers from around the area to come and watch that level of football."
The Wanderers clash won't be the first time Carrington Park has played host to a women's national league soccer fixture.
On October 25, 2003, a Women's National Soccer League match was played at the Bathurst venue. The NSW Sapphires beat the Canberra Eclipse 1-0 that afternoon.
Back then the national league only featured six teams playing over 10 rounds.
The A-League Women's competition has evolved into something much bigger than that.
Last season the Wanderers were one of 11 sides, the regular season ran for 20 rounds and as well as showcasing many of Australia's top female players, there were international talents as well.
Rue joined the Wanderers on a two-year deal late last year, that coming after she competed at the FIFA Women's Under 20s World Cup.
She has had to sign some autographs along the way, but she admits that part of playing at the elite level is a work in progress.
"I was in the [Wanderers] squad six times last season and got minutes in all of those," she said.
"After games I have signed a few autographs, it's a pretty weird feeling.
"I'll have to work out a nice signature," Rue laughed.
At the moment Rue is playing club soccer for Sydney University in the National Premier Leagues 1 competition - she got her name on the scoresheet last weekend - and is part of the Future Matildas program.
That will hopefully set up her to see more game time for the Wanderers next season.
"It's good to have a little break off A-League and I'm doing Future Matildas too. I'm part time in that because of uni, but I'm on scholarship for that now which is pretty amazing," she said.
"A couple of weeks ago we had a couple of Matildas like Cortnee Vine, Clare Hunt training alongside us at Future Matildas, it lifted the level. That was pretty cool to be part of, it's great opportunity.
"Then I head out to Wanderers for one-on-ones once a week which is good."
Rue is not the only player from the Central West that has gone on to compete in the A-Leagues and she thinks having the Wanderers play in Bathurst may lead to more following that same pathway.
It's a match which will not only entertain, but should create more awareness about the opportunities for female footballers.
"I think having two A-League teams there in Bathurst, seeing two teams of female footballers, professional footballers, it will show them that there is a pathway for country girls," Rue said.
"Especially feeding off the World Cup, it will just continue to promote the female game after that. Branching out to country towns is going to make a difference I think.
"Hopefully it can become an annual deal with the Wanderers, so each season we can get a game out there. Credit to the Wanderers for bringing the A League to a regional area.
"Hopefully it brings people in from other towns as well and we can get a really big crowd."
The 2023-24 A-League Women's competition, which will expand to 12 teams, is expected to kick off in early October.
