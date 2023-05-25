Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Cushla Rue's excited at the prospect of playing in Bathurst as a Western Sydney Wanderer

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst soccer talent Cushla Rue is excited her A-League Women's club Western Sydney Wanderers will play a match at Carrington Park later this year. Picture by Getty Images
Bathurst soccer talent Cushla Rue is excited her A-League Women's club Western Sydney Wanderers will play a match at Carrington Park later this year. Picture by Getty Images

CUSHLA Rue has spent countless hours working on her football skills this year, but she might have to set some time aside to work on perfecting her signature when asked for autographs too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.