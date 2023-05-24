Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Complete lunatic' behind airport rampage Shannon-Lee Malloy sentenced at Orange Local Court

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Orange resident Shannon-Lee Malloy was sentanced over the airport rampage at Orange Local Court. Stock picture.
Former Orange resident Shannon-Lee Malloy was sentanced over the airport rampage at Orange Local Court. Stock picture.

A "complete lunatic" that wreaked havoc at an airport after learning unpaid child support prevented him leaving the country is on track to be deported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.