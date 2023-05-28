Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst man, Robert McCusker is manufacturing his own toothbrushes

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 28 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert McCusker holding some of his Guiding toothbrushes, which are manufactured in Georges Plains. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Robert McCusker holding some of his Guiding toothbrushes, which are manufactured in Georges Plains. Picture by Alise McIntosh

WHEN Robert McCusker wakes up in the morning, and it's a quarter to five, the thing that gets him going and helps him feel alive, is making toothbrushes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.