WHEN Robert McCusker wakes up in the morning, and it's a quarter to five, the thing that gets him going and helps him feel alive, is making toothbrushes.
Mr McCusker started manufacturing toothbrushes in the 1980s, and has been doing so on and off ever since.
And, he's recently taken it up again, from his Georges Plains factory.
Dental and oral health is something that is very important to Mr McCusker, who said he spent a lot of time researching the correlation between oral hygiene and overall health.
"If you do not remove the plaque from gums, you're going to have a lot of health issues down the track," he said.
And, according to the Australian Dental Association, gum disease - which is suffered by one in three Australian adults - could increase the risk of serious health conditions.
These include significant cardiovascular events, Type 2 diabetes and adverse pregnancy outcomes.
This is what drives Mr McCusker to make his own toothbrushes.
"I'm interested in helping people," he said.
"To try and help people live longer basically."
Over the years that Mr McCusker has spent making toothbrushes, he has perfected the craft down to a fine art, and now manufacturers them from his property on the outskirts of Bathurst.
"To start with you make the handle," Mr McCusker said.
This is done by pouring melted plastic into the machinery, with special dyes, in order to form the desired shape.
The mould also leaves little holes for the bristles to then be sewn in.
"One machine puts the bristles in, and it's a bit like a sewing machine," he said.
"Then you trim them in another machine to get the right length and then grind them so they're a bit rounded on the end."
The toothbrushes, which are sold online from guiding.com.au, are ergonomically designed for practical use, with a thumb and finger rest, and a high number of bristles, all of which are the same length.
Mr McCusker is very proud of the quality of the toothbrushes he provides.
"I have a really big toothbrush collection from all around the world, and I've been looking at toothbrushes for over 30 years now," he said.
"I doubt anyone will find a better toothbrush to be honest."
The reason that Mr McCusker feels that his toothbrushes are so good, is due to the uniform bristle length.
"The reason I've stuck with the bristles all being the same length, is that there is just more bristles to break through the biofilm," he said.
"This leaves the teeth feeling cleaner for longer."
The toothbrushes retail for only $3.95 for a single toothbrush, or $35 per dozen.
They can be purchased in both soft and firm varieties.
