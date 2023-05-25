SHE'S spent more hours at the Cooke Hockey Complex than anyone would care to count - many of them in the bitter cold - but Libby Milligan is one of those volunteers who wouldn't have it any other way.
Milligan has done it as a player, a spectator, an umpire, a coach and a committee member and for the past 39 years she's done much of that in Souths colours.
It was her efforts as a volunteer during her time with Souths that saw Milligan receive a Hockey NSW Special Recognition Volunteer Award.
Interestingly, Milligan had actually contemplated nominating another Bathurst volunteer for the award before discovering she herself had been declared a winner.
"It wasn't actually somebody from the club [Souths] that nominated me, it was someone from outside the club. That absolutely made it special," she said.
"It's always nice to be appreciated.
"The other good thing about it was that on Sunday I had people from other clubs like St Pat's, like Niel Howard, walking up to me and congratulating me. That was nice, it was really cool.
"The last time I got an award, that was life membership with the women, that was Maureen Markwick who nominated me.
"It's nice because you don't just do stuff for your club, I do it for everybody. That's just what you do."
Milligan is already a life member of Bathurst's body corporate, Bathurst Women's Hockey and Souths.
But her first involvement with Bathurst hockey was not with the two blues.
"At Bathurst you had under 10s, open primary and then you played seniors, so I'd only just played at school. When I was in Year 5 I talked one of my friends who was playing club hockey into taking me to training and that was when I started, so I was turning 10 then," Milligan said.
"The next year I got picked for district for school and then just kept going from there.
"Souths didn't actually have women's hockey until the late '70s, St Pat's was the same. Waratahs had women so I had a year playing with them when I was in MacKillop [College] in about '76.
"I ended up finally talking my Dad into letting me go to Kelso High and that's when I started school hockey out there.
"One of my friends at the time played with Souths and she said to me 'You've got to come and play'. But I didn't have my first run with Souths until 1984."
While finding success as a player, Milligan went on to fill many other volunteer positions.
Amongst them were acting as the president of Bathurst Hockey and coaching representative outfits. Milligan also got into umpiring.
"I started going to women's meetings when I was pregnant with Sammy, so that was 1991," she said.
"I've taken on treasury roles with Souths and coaching mainly, I started coaching when Sammy started, so that was '97. I coached both my kids in all the age groups, did district boys and district girls.
"I really didn't start umpiring until Nicholas started, we went to a state championships when he was 12, so that was about 2005."
As part of her Hockey NSW award Milligan will receive a double pass to watch a NSW Pride Hockey One game.
But that's not why Milligan volunteers for her various roles within hockey.
"It really is about people all the stuff that you do, the people are the best part of it," she said.
