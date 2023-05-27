2MCE presenter and Charles Sturt University communication student Noah Secomb recently travelled to Canberra to assist in covering the federal budget for community radio stations across Australia.
As well as being involved in 2MCE, Noah is a cadet journalist at National Radio News (NRN), the national news service for the community broadcasting sector produced on the Bathurst campus of Charles Sturt University.
Noah joined NRN political reporter Amanda Copp at the Parliament House press gallery to produce stories about the budget.
On Budget Day, they went into lock up to review the budget papers, which Noah said it was a little like doing an exam.
"We all sat in near silence, thumbing through papers, while our assigned public servant sat and watched to make sure we didn't leak it out before 7:30pm," he said.
In the days that followed the budget, he said, "We stood in hallways to catch politicians, frantically thinking of questions ... there were stories happening around us and people [in power] were within reach to interview."
Noah was excited to get his photo taken in front of what parliamentary journalists call the budget tree, a red maple in the Senate courtyard that turns a brilliant shade of red around budget time in May.
"It was one of the best experiences I've had while studying, and I hope I might find myself back in Parliament House someday, just never as a politician," he said.
2MCE and Charles Sturt University have been home to National Radio News, the national news service for the community broadcasting sector, for over 25 years.
Bachelor of Communication students work in the newsroom as part of their studies and are offered the opportunity to become paid cadet journalists, working alongside professional journalists to produce bulletins that reach 1.5 million listeners each week.
One of the exciting opportunities for students involved with NRN is to travel to Canberra to cover the federal budget.
National Radio News is produced in partnership with the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia and is supported by the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
