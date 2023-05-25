The snow has cleared up, but conditions will be freezing

DURING late autumn, it's expected conditions will be cold but on Saturday, May 25, forecast is indicating a particularly unpleasant day.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the mercury will drop down to a shivering -3 degrees on Saturday, bringing widespread frost.
And while the temperature is forecast to hit a high of 11, winds west to southwesterly of 15-20 km/h in the morning will make it feel even colder.
READ MORE:
Winds will become west to southwesterly of 15-25 km/h throughout the day, with night time temperatures likely to bring the coldest temperatures.
But there's no forecast of snow in the region in the coming days anymore.
Earlier in the week, the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye radar was forecasting widespread snow falls for the Central West on Friday morning.
However, by Thursday morning, all forecasts of snow for the region had basically dried up.
There's still a chance of a shower on Friday, with an 80 per cent chain rain, which could bring up to five millimetres of rain.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.