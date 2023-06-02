BATHURST Regional Council is proceeding with its fight against the state government after a shock increase to the Emergency Services Levy costs.
A mayoral minute in the May 17 ordinary meeting of council received unanimous support in the chamber.
As a result, council will begin a letter writing campaign opposing the increase in costs.
The ESL is a cost imposed on councils and insurance policy holders to fund the emergency services budget in NSW.
The state government has scrapped the ESL subsidy for councils, something they were aware was coming prior to preparing their budgets, which has led to a substantial increase in costs for the 128 councils across NSW.
Bathurst council is expected to pay $1,491,010, which is an increase of $501,738.
Mayor Robert Taylor, in his mayoral minute, said the ESL "represents cost shifting at its worse, as it is imposed on councils without any mechanism for councils to recover costs".
The same sentiment has been expressed by the director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, who spoke to the Western Advocate about the ESL increase and the impact it could have on Bathurst residents.
Mr Jones said the timing of the announcement was "disappointing", as council's draft budget for the 2023-24 financial year was already on public exhibition.
"There was no warning to councils that the subsidy was not going to be continued, so it's forced this council now to essentially make an adjustment to the budget of, round numbers, $500,000," he said.
Without a change to those costs imposed on council through the ESL, Bathurst residents can expect to see reductions in service levels and delivery.
Council had budgeted for a rate increase, which would have equated to about $880,000 in additional revenue, but that money, already allocated to items within the draft budget, will be decimated by the hefty ESL.
While no final decisions have been made, it is anticipated council will need to take money from projects or services to accommodate the ESL increase.
"We haven't made that decision yet, but it's reasonable to expect that it will either be projects removed or services scaled back to fund that shortfall," Mr Jones said.
"At this stage, we're working to include that as part of the [budget] adoption process."
Letters drafted by council are being sent to a number of authorities, including the state's treasurer, the Minister for Emergency Services, the Minister for Local Government, to express opposition to the cost increase.
Unfortunately, Mr Jones said there is unlikely to be a resolution before council has to adopt its budget for 2023-24 in June.
"We're not anticipating a resolution in that short time frame," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
