SOME of Bathurst High Campus' best sporting exports, as well as its leading up and coming athletes, will be celebrated at a special function next month.
The Astley Cup Ball, which will be held on Friday, June 23, will celebrate 100 years of the iconic school competition, contested by Bathurst, Orange High School and Dubbo College.
Bathurst principal Ken Barwick said he'll highlight the school's success at producing leading athletes, as well as the history of the Astley Cup at the ball.
"It's amazing that the competition has run for 100 years," he said.
"It's the longest runner inter-school competition in the Southern Hemisphere and there's no better way to celebrate that than to have a celebration ball.
"It's exceptionally important because it is an opportunity to bring back some of the older people in town, who may have played in the cup or even just watch the cup.
"We'll have a fairly lengthy presentation that I'll put together with highlights of each decade, the results and some of the superstars from the past."
Some of the ex-students that participated in the cup, before going on to achieve success at a national or international level include Trent Copeland and Brian Booth (cricket), Archie Thompson (soccer), Peter O'Malley (golf), David Taylor (tennis), Will Kennedy (rugby league) and Haylee Lepaio (basketball).
And while the attention will be on some of the older ex-students, Mr Barwick said there's a lot to celebrate about the up and coming stars.
"Jeorge Collins has just been selected in the All Schools Australian tennis team, Poppy Channing has played with the Young Matildas," he said.
"There's a brigade of younger superstars coming through and we're super proud of what they'll be highlighting for the campus, the school and hopefully they can really contribute to this year's 100 year celebration."
Mr Barwick believes he also has one of the last letters ever penned by the late Brian Booth.
Mr Booth played for Bathurst High during the 1940s, before going on to play Test cricket with Australia and represented his nation in hockey at the Summer Olympics.
He passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 89.
"We may well have the last letter penned by Brian Booth," he said.
"The letter starts with him saying unfortunately he cannot be there on the night because he's unwell."
The Astley Cup Ball will be held at the Bathurst Goldfields.
To purchase tickets, visit the 123Tix website.
