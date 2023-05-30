Western Advocate
Bathurst High Campus sporting legends to be celebrated at Astley Cup Ball

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Archie Thompson, a former Bathurst High student, signs autographs for fans in Sydney back in 2013. Picture by Getty Images/Matt King-Stringer
SOME of Bathurst High Campus' best sporting exports, as well as its leading up and coming athletes, will be celebrated at a special function next month.

