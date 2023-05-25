MARY MacKillop Today has been providing no interest loans to people on limited incomes in the Central West since 1999 through the No Interest Loans Scheme (NILS).
And as the name suggests, there really is no interest payable on these loans, there are also no fees or hidden charges.
All too often we see people on limited incomes getting caught in a debt trap of high interest or high-cost loans and credit contracts when they need assistance to purchase essential household items.
NILS offers people a socially responsible alternative to these types of finance, and can assist people with the purchase of new essential household items like whitegoods and furniture, medical, educational equipment, car rego and car repairs
So who can apply?
Applicants must be: a holder of a current Centrelink Healthcare Card or Pension Concession Card; on a low income and have resided at their current address for three months; can afford to repay a loan in small fortnightly repayments, usually $20 to $57.70.
Clients can generally borrow from $800 to $2000, depending on affordability.
Loans cannot be used for general living expenses, rent and rent arrears, payment of debts and other bills, second hand furniture, or any recurring costs.
We also offer EAPA vouchers, free financial capability education sessions and WDO education sessions.
For more information or to make an appointment for an application, please call Mary MacKillop Today on 6331 2010 Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm.
