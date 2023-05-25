Given proposed legislation to clamp down on the gig economy, and to close what Employment Minister Tony Burke calls "the labour hire loophole", is not yet drafted, claims of a lack of consultation seem disingenuous.
It would seem the Master Builders Association, which is against change, is making a pre-emptive strike to let the government know it has a fight on its hands.
Its argument, based on a discussion paper the government released less than a month ago, is that as many as 264,000 self-employed tradies - the crew cab ute brigade - could be forced to become employees.
"That [paper] makes it very clear that it [the proposed legislation] will apply, potentially, to all independent contractors working in "employee-like conditions"," MBA CEO Denita Wawn said on Wednesday.
Ms Wawn did acknowledge sham contracting does exist in the building industry and said she was prepared to discuss that.
Sham contracting, for the uninitiated, is a work arrangement where a person is, in almost every respect, a regular employee at their boss's beck and call while being paid as a contractor with no access to sick leave, holidays, superannuation or other benefits.
The MBA, in its submission to the DWR, has said independent contractors should be able to choose their hours of work and what work they do, and be free to negotiate their own fees and conditions.
That is the antithesis of sham contracting and not something the government should have a problem with - as Mr Burke has indicated. He says the MBA has lifted a part of the paper targeted at the gig economy and is saying it will be introduced across the board.
"They're [the MBA] taking the "employee-like" principle, which is our way of trying to make sure we get some minimum standards in the gig economy, and then they're just applying it everywhere and saying, 'Well, if you do all of this, that will be really bad'," he said.
While to some this may seem like a storm in a teacup - or at most a bit of ritualistic chest beating by a peak employer body not afraid to massage the facts to protect its members' turf - there are serious issues at stake.
The first two years of the pandemic exposed the seriously negative consequences of the casualisation of the Australian workforce that has evolved over the last two decades. This has affected areas as diverse as transport, food delivery, hospitality, schools and universities, and even the APS.
Tens of thousands of people working as Uber drivers or delivering takeaways regularly take home far less than the basic wage.
Because they are "contractors", despite "employee-like" work arrangements, they effectively have no rights whatsoever.
Mr Burke's commitment to making Australia a country where you don't have to rely on tips to make ends meet is a commendable and welcome return to the ethos of the fair go. So is his campaign to close the loophole which allows employers to undercut pay scales they have already agreed to by bringing in labour hire contract workers who get paid less to do the same job as the permanent employee next to them.
The proposed bill will be the third leg in a tranche of workplace relations reforms that began with the passage of the Secure Jobs, Better Pay legislation in 2022 and the Protecting Worker Entitlements Bill which is due to be debated in the Senate later this year.
While there is no doubt about the justice of what the Albanese government is trying to achieve, Mr Burke and his colleagues cannot afford to dismiss industry and employer group concerns out of hand - however self-interested they appear to be.
The changes, while welcome, will only be long lasting and effective if everybody is kept inside the tent.
