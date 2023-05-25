Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Consultation essential to IR reform

Updated May 26 2023 - 5:07pm, first published May 25 2023 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Given proposed legislation to clamp down on the gig economy, and to close what Employment Minister Tony Burke calls "the labour hire loophole", is not yet drafted, claims of a lack of consultation seem disingenuous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.