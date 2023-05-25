BATHURST Panthers versus Lithgow Wolves - there was a time that they were the most anticipated games on the local rugby league calendar.
For three consecutive seasons between 2005-07 the Group 10 premier league grand final was a battle between Panthers and Wolves.
Those deciders were noted for their physicality, their heated emotions from spectators and players alike, penalties and big plays in pressure moments.
Now, as Panthers prepare to face Lithgow for the first time in the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, we take a look back at the time when Panthers and Wolves were the most feared.
In part one we do it through the eyes of halfback Aidan Bateup.
MORE than a decade before Bathurst Panthers had Doug Hewitt star in the number seven jumper in a premiership winning season, the men in black had Aidan Bateup.
One third of a trio of talented brothers - Aaron and Josh Bateup also served the Panthers well - Aidan made his first grade debut on April 21, 2001.
When Bathurst Panthers first met Lithgow on grand final day in 2005, the Bateups became the first set of three brothers to contest a Group 10 premier league decider together since 1958.
Unfortunately that afternoon in 2005 belonged to Lithgow, the Wolves posting a 19-4 victory at Tony Luchetti Sportsground.
That season Lithgow's ranks included Group 10 player of the year Johnathan Van Veen, who was switched from fullback to five-eighth in the decider by coach Mick Rushworth.
It was a move that paid dividends as he had a blinder. His Lithgow team-mate and star prop Mahe Hala narrowly nudged him out for best on ground honours.
There were also starring roles from Lithgow's Gary Osborne, who booted five from five, Brett Ranse, veteran Charlie Healey and Ben Lane.
THE loss in the 2005 grand final was one which stung Aidan Bateup and his team-mates, but it also served as motivation.
When Panthers and Lithgow again found themselves as the last two sides standing in 2006, the Bathurst outfit was intent on victory.
"They did get over us in the 2005 grand final, but the '06 grand final, we went into it pretty hungry," Bateup said.
"We were pretty desperate. We'd lost to Mudgee in '04 too. That Mudgee one, we thought we had that won and it got taken off us in that last couple of minutes.
"We were also pretty confident going into that 2005 grand final, but it wasn't to be, so we were really desperate when we got to that 2006 grand final.
"There was no way in that one we weren't going back home with the cup. We weren't leaving without it."
It was a tense match at Tony Luchetti Sportsground. Christian Luyks kicked a pair of penalties for Panthers to lead 4-0, then Lithgow lock Todd Milligan scored to square it up.
There were no more points for the next 80 minutes, but there was certainly drama.
In the 34th minute Panthers winger Brett Harvey and Lithgow prop Kip Maranda exchanged blows which triggered a brawl that spread out onto the old trotting track.
The weather was dramatic too.
"I think it was about 30 minutes into it was when we had a massive all-in [brawl] and a couple of players were sent to the bin from both teams," Bateup said.
"Then the weather started turning, it went from sunny to hailing and throwing water straight into our face in the second half."
Given the game was locked at 4-all, extra-time was required to separate the rivals.
It was in the 94th minute that the winner came. Bateup split open the Lithgow defence following a line drop out and found Clint Giddings in support.
Panthers won the match 10-4.
"We forced that drop out in extra-time which led to that try," Bateup said.
"Every time we catch up with Walshy [Grant Walsh] now, he always gets in my ear about that. He was on my left then and Giddo was on my right.
"He always says 'You picked up that drop out and poked you nose through, but you should've went left'."
THE following year it was once again Panthers and Lithgow on grand final day.
This time it was played at Carrington Park, a venue at which the hosts had an undefeated record.
It was a record that remained intact as Panthers posted a 24-4 win.
Not only did Bateup score in that decider, pouncing on a Dave Elvy grubber just before half-time to make it 18-0, he set up the opening try.
It came in the seventh minute and it was again Giddings at lock who benefitted from the halfback's work.
"It was a funny thing, Giddo and I had sort of been working on that inside ball where I'd dig into the line, deep into the line and almost get a whack before I turned the ball underneath," Bateup said.
"We practiced that a heap of times leading into that grand final and it just happened to work the first couple of minutes."
Panthers had a completion rate of just under 80 percent that afternoon while Lithgow only completed 13 of 23 sets in the second half when chasing the lead.
"That game was sort of a different feeling, Lithgow sort of had a bit of ill-discipline in that game, it wasn't Lithgow Workies type footy, they kept giving away penalties," Bateup recalled.
"We kept saying to ourselves that it wasn't like the Lithgow Workies we knew where you had to work really hard for any penalties. They were giving them away willy-nilly that day and it turned into a bit of a blow out."
While Panthers ultimately had bragging rights over that three-year run, Bateup still has huge respect for those who wore Lithgow colours during that time.
"They were a very physical side Workies. They had the Country front row with Kip Maranda and Mahe Hala, they just didn't give you much ground, they just banged you," he said.
"If you get past Kip and Mahe, then you've got a bloke like Brendan Van Veen, he's like tackling a small car that bloke, he was just unbelievable.
"Lithgow were the hardest team we played, with Mudgee a close second."
AS it stands heading into this Sunday's round six Peter McDonald Premiership clash between Panthers and Lithgow at Carrington Park, neither side is in top touch.
Lithgow is yet to win a match, while Panthers has a two from five record.
Still, Bateup has hope that both clubs can once again become a force in local league.
"Everyone has got to go through those rebuilding stages, players retire," he said.
"I went through it myself when I first started coaching, I probably came in the wrong time and should've left it to a little bit later because so many of my mates and team-mates had left the team all at once.
"But players can't keep playing for ever, we wish we could, and guys will go to other clubs."
Sunday's match will kick off at 2pm.
