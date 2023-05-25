IT was a victory sweeter than the finest maple syrup.
Canadian Ruler ($1.65 favourite, Brandon Lerena) lived up to expectations with a victory on debut in Thursday's JB Civil Concreting CG&E Maiden Plate (1,200 metres) at Tyers Park.
The short odds favourite led all the way after jumping out well from a wide draw, and responded well when asked to find another level.
The well-named Vancouver x Sovereign Eminence gelding came to Bathurst with strong trial form (a win and a runner-up result) and was able to replicate those efforts at a new venue.
Lerena had to begin working Canadian Ruler before the field straightened for home as a pair of Bathurst-trained runners began to threaten him on either side.
Roy McCabe's long shot chance Mutany ($61, Ashleigh Stanley) moved up along the rail and Gayna Williams' Hot Extraction ($4.80, Nick Heywood) moved closer after racing on the favourite's outside throughout the run.
But when Lerena asked his gelding to find another level he responded, holding off McCabe's runner by a length.
"In his trials leading up to this first outing he'd shown a lot of natural ability. He jumped and dominated the race like an older horse. He's a very classy type," he said.
"He's still a bit of a weakling, so I think he'll be a better three or four-year-old. I think he knows what he's doing. With a bit of time though he'll furnish into a proper horse.
"He's so professional. He pinged the lids and after about two to three jumps he was across them. Bjorn likes to be positive on his horses and give him every chance. The instruction was that I didn't have to lead but it ended up working well."
The parallels of the victory to another Baker horse, Overpass, were not lost on Lerena.
Overpass, also a Vancouver gelding, picked up its first win in the Central West as a two-year-old (at Orange) and then flourished into a Group 2 Expressway Stakes champion the following season.
Just over a week ago Overpass was a runner-up behind Everest champion Giga Kick in the Group 1 Doomben 10,000.
While Lerena said it's obviously far too early to be speculating what calibre of horse Canadian Ruler could be, it's exciting to know that there's a precedent.
"It's hard to say what he could be this early on. These Vancouvers do tend to take a bit of time," he said.
"We've got experience in the stable with a horse like that, Overpass. He won his second start at country grade and just kept progressing. Look at where he is now. He looks like he's still improving.
"Here's hoping this one doesn't have much of a ceiling. Fingers crossed he'll make a nice horse."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
