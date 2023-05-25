Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Canadian Ruler records win on debut for Bjorn Baker at Tyers Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:47pm, first published May 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Lerena rides Canadian Ruler to victory on debut at Tyers Park. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Brandon Lerena rides Canadian Ruler to victory on debut at Tyers Park. Picture by Alexander Grant.

IT was a victory sweeter than the finest maple syrup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.