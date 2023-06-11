WESTERN Sydney Wanderers is hoping to engage and build a long-term relationship with the Bathurst community, as it brings a top-flight women's match to Bathurst later this year.
Wanderers CEO Scott Hudson visited Bathurst last month to officially confirm that his club would be bringing one of its regular season A-League Women matches to Bathurst in 2023.
While there is no official date or opponent confirmed for the match, it will take place at Carrington Park, likely in October or November.
Mr Hudson, who has been the CEO of the Wanderers since May 2022, said his club will engage with the community in the lead-up to its match in town.
"I think the key thing that's really important is we don't want to just fly in, fly out and be a one day wonder," he said.
"Part of this relationship is also engaging the community throughout the year as well.
"I know we hosted a free football clinic during the school holidays, where the numbers were exhausted in 24 hours. We're also hosting a school's cup later in June as well.
"We're going to be working with the local clubs and the schools to make sure that football is top of our mind."
While the deal to play a game in Bathurst is for just one year at the moment, Mr Hudson is not against that deal being extended.
"We want to build something that's sustainable, that's built up from the ground up," he said.
"We'd love to be able to do it long term and that's something that council and our club are committed to building and making the first match work.
The women's team will play in Bathurst not too long after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will bring a lastly impact to the female game.
"I think there is never been a more exciting time for female football in this country," he said.
"Australia and New Zealand is about to host the Women's World Cup in a matter of months and I understand that there's probably going to be about 1.5 million people across those two countries who are going to witness the best female athletes participate.
"It's the third most viewed event in terms of broadcast numbers [behind the FIFA World Cup and Summer Olympics].
"I don't really think the wider population really understands what the Women's World Cup is going to do until it's here. They're going to have their global heroes playing in their own backyard.
"It's our responsibility as a club to make sure there is a pathway and a good sort of structure, so that girls can have a career in professional women's football."
