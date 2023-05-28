This June, Lifeline Central West is encouraging Central West NSW locals to push for better mental health by participating in Australia's largest fitness-based mental health initiative, The Push-Up Challenge.
Participants will take on 3,144 push-ups across 23 days in June, putting the spotlight on the tragic number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2021.
Thousands of Australians from all ages and walks of life participate in the event which engages people in mental health through connection, physical activity and education.
Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson said, the Push-Up Challenge is a great opportunity for people to talk about their own mental health, learn how to best support each other and recognise when we might need to put our own hand up for help.
"Physical health and mental health cannot be separated this event combines both and improves overall feelings of wellbeing," she said.
"Central West NSW locals have had fun over the past few years participating in the event and we encourage individuals and teams to sign up.
"More people than ever before are reaching out to Lifeline for help and support, and the money raised through The Push-Up Challenge will support our services to be there for anyone, anytime, whatever the reason," Ms Robinson added.
From June 1 to 23, participants of all ages and abilities will push-up while learning about mental health, with the number of daily push-ups changing to reflect a vital mental health fact.
And if completing 3,144 push-ups feels out of reach, participants can choose to do half the target, and opt for alternative exercises such as sit-ups, squats or tailored exercises, with progress tracked through a dedicated app.
Founder of The Push-Up Challenge, Nick Hudson, said the challenge is a great way to get fit, connect with your community and learn about mental health, all while honouring lives tragically lost to suicide.
"It's likely everyone will encounter mental illness at some point in their lives, so by getting down, pushing up and learning about mental health, we hope to break down the stigma attached to mental illness so that Australians don't think twice about helping someone who might be experiencing it, or reaching out for help themselves," he said.
Lifeline Central West also is delighted to announce that Dan Aubin from Daring Humans is their 2023 Push Up Challenge ambassador.
As a previous lecturer at Bathurst CSU, Dan has strong ties to our local community. Dan is a communication lecturer, speaker, and facilitator and through his company, Daring Humans, he works in communication, collaboration, strategy, and wellness.
Dan has a background in elite gymnastics, acting, stunts, circus, and physical theatre which fuels his embodied approach to presenting and teaching.
The Push-Up Challenge is a free event, and you can register as an individual, a team, or get your whole workplace, club, gym or school involved.
Ms Robinson said Lifeline is encouraging people of all ages, local businesses, gyms, clubs and schools from the Blue Mountains to our centres in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo, to Bourke and beyond.
"Join Team Lifeline Central West and push for better."
Register for the challenge at https://www.thepushupchallenge.com.au/
