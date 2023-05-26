Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Billie Ryan, Kurt Schroder both win at Built to Box Fight Night

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst FightClub272 boxers Kurt Schroder (left) and Billie Ryan (right) with trainer Tony Brazier after their success at the Australian Croatian Club. Picture supplied
Bathurst FightClub272 boxers Kurt Schroder (left) and Billie Ryan (right) with trainer Tony Brazier after their success at the Australian Croatian Club. Picture supplied

A TEAR in her eye, a medal around her neck and her heart bursting with pride and joy - that's what Bathurst boxer Billie Ryan rates as a "top night in the office".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.