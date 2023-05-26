A TEAR in her eye, a medal around her neck and her heart bursting with pride and joy - that's what Bathurst boxer Billie Ryan rates as a "top night in the office".
Ryan and fellow FightClub272 fighter Kurt Schroder both emerged victorious from their recent bouts at the Built to Box Fight Night in Canberra, wins that rewarded the duo for their dedication and hard work.
A relative newcomer to the sport, when welterweight Schroder was declared the unanimous points winner of his three-round bout against Connor Petrie, Ryan couldn't contain her excitement.
She leapt up on the ropes at Australian Croatian Club's and screamed in joy before embracing Schroder.
"I am very passionate about boxing, my coaching and my boys, they are my heart and soul," Ryan said.
"I was straight in that ring with my arm around him and a little tear in my eye.
"Kurt has now had two wins and two losses, he's very, very fresh to the sport.
"He's always been into fitness, he was into power lifting and came across to boxing just to pick up a few skills last year and he's ended up having fights."
Schroder and Petrie's bout was high intensity, but the Bathurst boxer won each round.
Despite his lack of experience, Schroder's fitness served him well.
"He came up against a really, really good boxer in Connor. It was a very high volume fight, there wasn't too much time where they were moving and feeling it out," Ryan said.
"It was just high volume across the three rounds, they were just into it, there was no rest.
"It was a really, really good fight but Kurt was just out-pointing him round by round. Kurt's defence was a lot better too, he's a good fighter for someone who's very fresh to it, he likes to be right on the inside and just exchange, exchange.
"He's very fit, 100 percent, that sort of fighting will take the gas clean out of you."
Schroder winning added to Ryan's own success against Canberra opponent Bree Pearce.
While Ryan's two most recent fights have been against opponents weighing 10 kilograms heavier than her, Pearce was in her same division.
The tough rounds Ryan had endured served her well when facing the even weight match.
"I finally fought in my own weight division and while I didn't get a win when I was fighting those heavier girls, it definitely helped," she said.
"No disrespect for my opponent in any way because I've got respect for anyone that steps between the ropes, but the power was nothing compared to what I'm used to and the skill set was completely different.
"Because she was in my division she wasn't someone pushing me around and I had to get in and out sort of thing, I was able to mix up the boxing skills and get in the pocket and brawl.
"I felt like I just controlled the fight from the get go."
Ryan was declared the winner on points and said that Pearce's corner was "just about to throw the towel in".
However, she and Pearce wasted little time in discussing a rematch after the bout.
"Big wrap for her, she showed amazing sportsmanship, she put a lot of work into this and I've got a lot of respect for her. We'll fight again," Ryan said.
"She's a really good woman too. I had a chat to her before the weight in and it was so good to see someone who was like-minded in the sport.
"It was a top night in the office all round."
While enjoying their success at the Built to Box Fight Night, both Ryan and Schroder will now return to doing the hard yards in training as they prepare for their next challenges.
